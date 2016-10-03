Know a stock's PE multiple before investing in it

Every bull run has some common characteristics. One such is that a bull run throws most valuation parameters out of the window. When the bulls take the stage, no one bothers about valuations as long as the stock prices are moving up.Ask yourself, have you, in the last two months, checked the price-earnings multiple of a stock being recommended by a broker or a friend? Rather, the to whole focus was on the possible price movement of the stock, its target price and the time to achieve that.The first causality of a bull run is the concept of a reasonable price-earnings multiple. Let’s take the logistics sector. In 2015, with hopes running high that the sector would gain immensely from e-commerce and GST, stocks of logistics companies went up five to eight times. Some companies took advantage of this and came out with IPOs.What got ignored in the whole process was their PE multiples. Some stocks were quoting at a PE multiple above 100. Research reports of brokerages justified this, citing future growth prospects. No doubt, these companies will see sharp growth when the GST comes into play, but would that be enough and what is the guarantee that their PE multiples will not come down to 30?The fact is, despite the mid-cap stocks doing well, one year down the line, some of these logistics stocks are quoting much below their 2015 levels. Investors who bought the story of high growth e-commerce and GST-led growth are now stuck with their underperforming assets.Every few year one or the other sector repeats a similar story. Go back to the IT boom days; all kinds of justifications were made about how and why Infosys and Wipro would maintain their PE multiples. But none did. Yes, prices of a very few IT firms are now higher than what they were in 2000, but the fact remains they have not got the same discount or price-earnings multiples. Their earnings have grown and now they get a discounting that the other sectors get. A similar thing happened with the infrastructure sector in 2007, when any stock related to the sector got sky-high multiples.Today, once again, some stocks and sectors have started to get extremely high multiples. Once again, justifications abound. So, it is time for investors to be cautious and look at the PE multiples of stocks they invest in. Here, they have to mind comparative PE multiples. The most common mistakes investors make is they compare the PE of individual stocks with that of the sector and if the PE ratio of a stock is lower, it is assumed to be cheaper. Investors tend to overlook the factors which determine the overall PE ratio. A sector might be getting an overall high PE ratio because one or two companies in that sector are trading at high PE multiples, distorting the average. This will tell you whether a company is available at a cheaper PE multiple compared to other companies in a sector.This problem is peculiar to the Indian market as most corporate data bases in India have not done a proper classification and they go by media reports and analyses.Investors need to also look at the long-term price-earnings charts of a firm. It is tough for a stock to break its long-term average. For example, if the average PE ratio of a stock is 15 to 18, it is extremely tough for it to move into a band of 22 to 25 and sustain that. The PE of a company might have remained low for a long period, but that does not make it cheap. In sectors which are cyclical in nature and their earnings are volatile tend to get lower discounting. So, always look at the long-term PE ratio.In contrast, some companies trade at a PE multiple above 30 for years together. But a decision not to buy a stock just because it is quoting above 30, higher than normal PE ratio, would be wrong. Multiple dynamic factors are at work in deciding the PE ratio of a stock, and investors have to educate themselves about all possible factors that influence a stock's PE multiple.(Rajiv Nagpal is consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)