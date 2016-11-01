It's going to be a two-way street

Trading for the new Samvat 2073 began on a very positive note. The BSE Sensex at its high was up 154 points, but was not sustained and at its low was down 51 points. The final close for the Muhurat day was a negative 11 points. This is nothing significant, but considering that it was the first day of trading and for just an hour, it was a big swing of 205 points. The Nifty closed with losses of 13 points.



Samvat 2072 has ended with decent gains for the benchmark indices. The Sensex gained 2,198.25 points, or 8.54 per cent, while the Nifty gained 854.65 points, or 10.98 per cent. The action was in the BSE Midcap index, which gained a massive 2,719.41 points, or 25.44 per cent while the BSE Smallcap gained 2,406.32 points, or 21.78%. Clearly, the gains by midcap and smallcap segments do put one on tenterhooks and on alert to their sustainability.



Global markets have had a mixed performance. While the Dow Jones managed a gain of 400 points, or 2.25 per cent, over the last 12 months, Nikkei has been flat. The German Dax has recorded negative gains of 1 per cent while the French CAX is down 8 per cent. The biggest surprise and shock come from the UK FTSE, which has gained sharply post-Brexit and recorded gains of about 10 per cent for the year. The period under comparison for all is the Samvat year 2072 that concluded on Saturday.



In the new Samvat, on the positive side, we have huge liquidity with investors. Mutual fund inflows are at record highs, with systematic investment plans (SIPs) seeing regular inflows. Secondly the seventh pay commission and increased payments to the armed forces through OROP have seen higher disposable incomes. It would be prudent to assume that some of this would flow to the capital market directly or indirectly.



Some of the impending negatives include the US elections where it appears that either way we would have a weak President who may not be able to command the respect of the comity of nations. In such a scenario whether the Fed would raise rates or not would be debatable. On the other hand the continuing of almost zero rate of interest would send a wrong signal to the world that even after so many years the US economy is struggling. It’s clearly a catch 22 situation and not one I would like to be in. Janet Yellen would certainly have to tighten interest rates and it would in all probability happen in the December meeting.



What does Samvat 2073 have in store for us? Overall the year looks good but it would not be in one direction. Last year, the market was in one direction post-budget and had a strong, seven-month rally from March to mid-September before becoming sideways to negative.



The supply of paper continues unabated, with the primary market seeing anything from 3-6 issues per month. The government divestment programme continues and one might see an ETF being launched before the financial year ends in March. Further, the stake sale of Suuti seems likely. The government would seek to raise Rs 20-25K through divestment in the remaining five months.



The budget has been advanced by about a month and would now happen in the first week of February instead of the last day of February. The biggest advantage of this would be that the budget would become law and effective from the 1st day of April, instead of May.



GST is expected to be a big game changer and would be a positive for industry and the economy. The tentative date for the roll out of GST is April 1, 2017 but one just cannot be sure.



The performance of India Inc in the second quarter (July-September) is mixed. The green shoots that one was expecting have not yet happened. Belt tightening and efficiency drive have certainly happened, but growth is yet to be witnessed. The two-wheeler and passenger car segments have certainly done well. The same cannot be said of other sectors like IT, which has recorded negative performance. With reduced guidance from industry leaders, things would be tough for the sector. So is the case of pharmaceuticals, which was hit by US FDA inspections.



The poor performance by PSU banks on the NPA front is now reflecting on some private banks as well. This sector should see traction, as banks that have by and large cleaned up their books stand to gain. Moreover, one Essar Oil deal has given a fresh lease of life to a bank of the size of ICICI Bank with about Rs 50,000 crore of NPAs becoming clean.



Elections to several states would be held in 2017, including the largest state by number of assembly seats, Uttar Pradesh. The government could announce more vote catching measures with an eye on these poll-bound states. Many of the schemes announced earlier have become successful and self-supporting, like plugging leakages in the public distribution system and linking of bank accounts under the direct benefit transfer or DBT.



I believe, the market would remain where it is with a downward bias for the next two-three months. Anticipation of the budget would see a pre-budget rally and then things would depend on the budget. Results from companies are likely to improve as we enter the new calendar year and probably the fourth quarter would see improvement. Valuations which look expensive now would see some change when the performance improves. GST introduction could affect industry negatively in the short-term.



Where does one invest in the coming year? I am an equity person and understand nothing else. Some sectors which I think will outperform the market include PSU banking and oil marketing companies. The lifestyle segment, which includes building materials like plywood, laminates, pipes and paints, will be big beneficiaries of the GST and are on my buy list.



The worst for the banking industry is behind us and things should improve, with the economy bottoming out and balance sheets cleaned up. This would benefit the public sector banks which were forced to clean up and have done better on that front compared to private banks.



Fairly stable crude prices and effective dismantling of the subsidy scheme in diesel have helped state-run refiners improve their balance sheets. The practice of taking loans for working capital against subsidy payments, which were delayed indefinitely, has stopped. There are no losses and no subsidies to be received, hence no loans. The balance sheet size has shrunk and interest payments are down significantly, thus, increasing profitability and profits. The growth in the passenger car and two-wheeler segments is unlikely to get affected in the next five to ten years.



The lifestyle industry will be positively impacted with the GST where multiplicity of taxes is removed. The various schemes like affordable housing, house for all, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan are initiatives which will help this sector. Add the disposable income available post-pay commission implementation, and this sector would be a great one to invest.



What am I worried about? The tension on the western front with our neighbour is one major concern. While no one likes a war, things may go out of control when a fragile democracy is confronted by a powerful military. This is one major worry for which there is no solution. Invest in markets for a better performance than what one saw in Samvat 2072. The first quarter would be flattish but thereafter things should get better.



Wishing all a Happy Diwali and patient investing in Samvat 2073.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



