IT stocks take a Rs 35k-cr hit on TCS profit warning

IT stocks took a beating on Thursday, surrendering more than Rs 35,000 crore of their combined market capitalisation, after India’s largest IT company by m-cap, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), issued a profit warning for the current quarter. The BSE IT index fell 2.49 per cent while TCS itself fell 5.14 per cent. TCS took a hit of Rs 24,797.84 crore, as its market cap fell to Rs 4,57,365.88 crore from Rs 4,82,163.72 crore a day before.TCS warned of a cautious customer outlook in the backdrop of “some holding back of discretionary spending”, particularly in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical in the US, resulting in a “sequential loss of momentum”, brokerages said. The BFSI sector accounts for about 40 per cent of TCS revenue, including other geographies.The profit warning from TCS was the latest to rock the IT sector after those issued earlier by Infosys, Cognizant and Mindtree.The other big losers in the IT space were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies, whose stocks fell between 2.7 per cent and 1.5 per cent.Their market cap erosion, however, was much less compared to that of TCS, with Infosys losing Rs 3,928.27 crore; followed by Wipro (Rs 2,078.31 crore); HCL Technologies (Rs 1,883.56 crore) and Tech Mahindra (Rs 1195.18 crore).The BSE IT index with 55 constituent companies saw its combined market capitalisation drop by Rs 35,004.99 crore. Their combined m-cap stood at Rs 10.86 lakh crore on Thursday compared with Rs 11.21 lakh crore on Wednesday, according to numbers provided by Capitaline, a corporate data firm.The mutual fund industry, which has a sizeable exposure to the IT sector, would take a hit from the fall in the value of IT sector stocks, experts said.By Morningstar data, as on July 31, open ended funds, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 5.55 lakh crore, have an exposure 8.61 per cent in IT stocks while close ended funds, having a combined AUM of Rs 34,416 crore, have an IT sector exposure of 5.74 per cent.Sandip Agarwal, analyst, Edelweiss Securities, in a note, said, “Tata Consultancy Services, raising a red flag, has disclosed lack of momentum in US BFSI spends and some early signs of weakness… For TCS and Infosys, Q2 is a high growth quarter and both the companies clock a majority of their incremental revenue in this quarter. With the lack of momentum in the BFSI vertical, which contributes around 40 per cent to revenue, the chances of a strong Q2FY17 are dim and will probably drag down TCS’ FY17E growth as well.”“TCS, with huge dependence on first-half earnings, has very little margin of safety. Even if the company posts 3 per cent revenue growth in Q2FY17, it will require 1 per cent compounded quarterly growth rate to clock even 8.5 per cent revenue growth in FY17,” Agarwal said.Manik Taneja and Ruchi Burde, analysts, Emkay Global Financial Services, said, "The TCS management now expects revenue growth in the September 2016 quarter to be lower than that in June 2016 quarter (company reported constant currency growth of 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the June 2016 quarter). Also, TCS indicates that it may face challenges in the near-term to maintain Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margins, within its guided range 26-28 per cent."In contrast to the gloomy US BFSI sector outlook, the IT sector has an improved outlook on Europe and other sectors in the US.“On the positive side, though, Europe BFSI is doing well despite Brexit and the TCS management has maintained its commentary on the rest of business/services verticals,” Agarwal said.