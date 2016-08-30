IT, pharma indices hover near one-year low levels

The hammering suffered by IT and pharma indices in the last couple of months has brought them close to one-year low levels. IT and pharma are the only two among major sectors that could go below their one-year low with single digit fall.The Nifty IT index’s closing at 10,385 points on Monday was just 3.1 per cent away from its one-year low of 10,075 points touched on February 29 this year. The Nifty pharma index is just 9.9 per cent away from its one-year low touched on March 29.IT stocks have been falling continuously over the past three months. The Nifty IT index has recorded a steep decline of 8.9 per cent since May-end. The fall in the pharma sector index, however, has been a more recent phenomenon with the one-month return being -2.7 per cent.On Monday, the IT and pharma indices were the only two with one-year returns being negative (see chart on Page 4). Both have recorded a double-digit fall in the last one year, with Nifty IT down by 10.4 per cent and Nifty Pharma lower by 12.0 per cent.This is far worse than even the largecap index Nifty 100’s one-year return of 8.4 per cent.Siddhartha Khemka, head of equity research (wealth) at Centrum Broking, said that for IT stocks the biggest challenge was growth, given the slowdown in global economies. “IT spends of companies globally have come down compared to earlier years. Lots of contracts coming up for renewals are being re-negotiated at low levels impacting the margins of domestic IT companies,” said Khemka. He said the Brexit issue had vexed the situation considerably with European and British companies preferring postponing any big-bang digitisation and IT transformation plans.Pharma stocks, which had a consistent outperformance for three years till the end of FY15, have taken a signification beating since then. A recent JM Finanical research note on the pharma sector pointed out that as a consequence of disappointments over the past 18 months, investors had started asking fundamental questions such as a) is the heightened regulatory scrutiny materially going to impede Indian pharma companies’ ability to compete in the global generic arena? b) will Indian pharma companies be successful in tweaking their business models and move toward innovation? c) does generic pricing pressure imply a prolonged cycle of revenue decline?”There is mixed opinion among analysts whether the bear phase in these two sectors will prolong or wither away soon. “It is a case of overreacting as far as IT stocks are concerned. In pharma stocks, a lot of correction in valuations has already happened,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas.The JM Financial research note on pharma sector noted that while a lot of near-term metrics have troughed, in the longer term, the sector is entering an accelerated phase of investments, which will imply lower capital efficiency — a fact that has deep bearing on our stock selection criterion.