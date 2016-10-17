IPOs open a new window for retail investors

Primary markets are on a roll in the calendar year 2016. Most new issues have done well and barring a few which trade below the issue prices, the bulk of them has appreciated 50 per cent or more.



Many of the recent offerings have proved profitable for the investors, as out of 45 issuances since 2014, 18 have offered returns of over 50 per cent and seven have gained more than 100 per cent. Topping the returns list is Wonderla Holidays, which has gained over 220 per cent since its listing in May 2014, followed by Sharda Cropchem, gaining over 136 per cent, followed by Manpasand Beverages (121 per cent), Dr Lal Pathlabs (106 per cent), Ujjivan Financial (101 per cent) and KP Energy (100 per cent).



The IPO market will keep buzzing, with many more issues in the pipeline from sectors like telecom, banking and insurance.



There are two types of IPOs and the bucket size varies according to the offering type. The first is where profits are inadequate in three out of five years and the QIB portion for such issues is, compulsorily, at 75 per cent. The retail is at 10 per cent and the balance 15 per cent is for high networth individuals (HNIs).



The second type is where profits are adequate and here the QIB portion is 50 per cent, followed by HNIs at 15 per cent and retail at 35 per cent. Where the retail portion is a mere 10 per cent, in more cases than not, the oversubscription is huge and the allotment to retail is one out of five or one out of seven. The only saving grace is that the return is a hefty 35-50 per cent for the lucky investor.



Some changes have been noticed in the trend of IPOs or the way they are subscribed. The first change is the cost of funding that the leveraged HNI pays. It used to vary between 8 per cent and 9 per cent, but has now crashed to around 4.5 per cent, or it has effectively become half. The second change is that the duration of funding, ever since ASBA has become compulsory, for retail investors has come down to seven days. This has brought down the cost significantly and consequently many issues are being subscribed 200 and 300 times for this category.



The third change is that the status of the retail investor has been systematically reduced, with most applying for one lot of shares worth Rs 15,000 or so. Here, too, he gets shares through draw of lots and good issues have seen about 10 to 11 lakh retail applications being received. These issues are subscribed three to four times on the basis of lots.



In such a scenario what should the retail investor do? He has a safety factor in the subscription, as QIBs and HNIs close at 4 pm, but he is allowed to bid till 6 pm. Further, if there is demand, the issue bidding time is extended to 8 pm and beyond. There is an active grey market where prices are quoted for shares and also the retail application form of one lot. Added to this is the expectation of funding cost based on the number of times the HNI portion would get subscribed. This cost gets added to the share value, and in 90 per cent cases, acts as a benchmark for investors.



Take a hypothetical case where an issue is priced at Rs 500 and the HNI portion is likely to be subscribed 200 times. This means that the cost of funding at 4.5 per cent for seven days is Rs 86 based on the 200 times subscription. The grey market premium would be in the range of Rs 90 to 110, effectively taking care of the cost of funding. This becomes a comfort for the retail investor, and if the premium falls, even then he is making money. All that is needed is for him to be lucky to get the allotment.



Primary market issues tend to be overpriced and when there are issues from sectors not yet represented or listed, the valuation tends to be even more expensive. The interest generated from the HNI category, who are allowed to apply for the entire issue size and not just their bucket size, tends to generate a demand far in excess of the actual. The current funding corpus is around Rs 40,000 crore and one finds, depending on the issue size, oversubscription around this mark.



So far things have been going well. The problem arises when more than one issue open in a space of seven days, which means an overlap and subsequently lesser availability of funding. Unless the issue is really bad or the pricing extremely wrong, issues have by and large done well and rewarded shareholders/investors.



So, it makes sense for retail investors to apply for that one lot and hope to get shares allotted. While the returns in absolute terms may not be very big but if one makes 30 per cent in seven days, why not?



The current round of issuance are mostly from companies in growth sectors focused on consumer, niche financial services, logistics and healthcare. The IPO market saw some marquee offerings such as Interglobe Aviation, the operator of Indigo Airline, Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs the popular Cafe Coffee Day chain, healthcare major Narayana Hrudayalaya, diagnositics players such as Dr Lal PathLabs and Thyrocare, small finance bank Equitas and micro finance player Ujjivan Financial.



Interestingly, the bulk of these issues was from private equity-backed companies looking to give exit for their investors who have provided growth capital to these when the equity market was in a slump.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)



