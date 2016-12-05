IPOs back in vogue as Rs 26k cr raised in 2016

With initial public offers (IPOs) raising Rs 25,882 crore so far, the year 2016 is turning out to be one of the best years for the primary equity market since 2010. Of 24 IPOs listed on NSE’s main board, shares of 15 were trading above their issue prices as on Friday, while nine others were below their issue prices. With Laurus Lab’s Rs 1,330-crore IPO hitting the market between December 6 and December 8, the amount raised via IPOs this year is set to be almost double the Rs 13,879 crore mopped up in 2015 by 63 companies.



Data provided by Capitaline and NSE showed that 87 companies, including SMEs, raised Rs 25,882 crore via IPOs so far. In 2010, Rs 37,535 crore was mobilised through IPOs by 64 companies, but 2013 and 2014 were poor for the primary market with less than Rs 1,500 crore mobilised each year.



The big IPO listings this year included Rs 6,056.79 crore raised by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Rs 3,000 crore of PNB Housing Finance and Rs 2,176.69 crore of Equitas. Financial services firms dominated the primary equity market in 2016 as they accounted for half of the total money raised through IPOs. RBL Bank mobilised Rs 1,212.97 crore, Ujjivan Financial Services Rs 882.50 crore were two big financial services firm listings. Other big public offerings included L&T Infotech (Rs 1,236.38 crore), Endurance Technologies (Rs 1,161.73 crore), Varun Beverages (Rs 1,112.50 crore), Mahanagar Gas (Rs 1,038.88 crore), L&T Technology Services (Rs 894.40 crore), Parag Milk Foods (Rs 750.54 crore).



Healthcare firms listings, a dominant theme in 2015, remains a major theme in 2016. The offers from Healthcare Global Enterprises (Rs 649.64 crore), Thyrocare Technologies (Rs 479.21 crore), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (Rs 411.49 crore) and Green Signal Bio Pharma (Rs 116 crore) were some of the big in this category.



