IPOs back in vogue as Rs 26k cr raised in 2016
Dec 05 2016 , Mumbai
Data provided by Capitaline and NSE showed that 87 companies, including SMEs, raised Rs 25,882 crore via IPOs so far. In 2010, Rs 37,535 crore was mobilised through IPOs by 64 companies, but 2013 and 2014 were poor for the primary market with less than Rs 1,500 crore mobilised each year.
The big IPO listings this year included Rs 6,056.79 crore raised by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Rs 3,000 crore of PNB Housing Finance and Rs 2,176.69 crore of Equitas. Financial services firms dominated the primary equity market in 2016 as they accounted for half of the total money raised through IPOs. RBL Bank mobilised Rs 1,212.97 crore, Ujjivan Financial Services Rs 882.50 crore were two big financial services firm listings. Other big public offerings included L&T Infotech (Rs 1,236.38 crore), Endurance Technologies (Rs 1,161.73 crore), Varun Beverages (Rs 1,112.50 crore), Mahanagar Gas (Rs 1,038.88 crore), L&T Technology Services (Rs 894.40 crore), Parag Milk Foods (Rs 750.54 crore).
Healthcare firms listings, a dominant theme in 2015, remains a major theme in 2016. The offers from Healthcare Global Enterprises (Rs 649.64 crore), Thyrocare Technologies (Rs 479.21 crore), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (Rs 411.49 crore) and Green Signal Bio Pharma (Rs 116 crore) were some of the big in this category.
