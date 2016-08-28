Investors have to track share pledging moves

A recent study of India Inc’s share pledging record is instructive for investors. “Pledg-ing of shares by promoters in NSE-listed companies was at a seven-year high as on June 30. Shares were pledged in 509 of the 1,517 companies, up from 496 a year back. This further increased to 522 companies as on August 11,” said the Prime Database study.Pledging shares to raise short-term funds is common in firms where promoter holdings are high, since ownership is retained while pledging shares. In a rising interest rate scenario, promoters often use shares owned by them as collateral for loans.If a majority owner pledges a sizeable chunk of equity, it could trigger volatile stock price movements in a falling market.“High pledge levels are typically not considered a good sign by investors as a downturn in the market price can lead to invocation and change in management,” said Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database.As a prudent measure, investors should track the share pledging moves of companies. P Phani Sekhar, fund manager-PMS, Karvy Capital, says, “Wherever promoters have pledged more than 20 per cent of their holding, one should be cautious with such companies, even if the future prospects look good.”Keeping an eye on return ratios can help investors spot likely candidates for share pledging. Says Pankaj Pandey, head of research, ICICI Securities: “One should look for companies with high return ratios or return on capital employed (ROCE), as such companies may not be facing challenges of pledging their shares. When the return on capital, or ROCE, is lower, companies start facing such challenges.”ROCE is a financial ratio that measures a company's profitability and the efficiency with which its capital is employed. ROCE is calculated as earnings before interest and tax (Ebit ) divided by capital employed.It is not clear which sectors have seen a high level of pledging. Analysts were not very transparent in their responses. High pledging is generally seen in the troubled sectors, one analyst said. An earlier study showed infrastructure, real estate, textiles and capital goods sectors were having high incidences of pledged shares.The Prime Database study showed some big companies were also pledging shares to raise funds. The largest pledging transaction during the period July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016 was that of Tata Sons, promoter of Tata Consultancy Services, pledging 1.70 crore shares to LIC on January 22, the value of the pledged shares being Rs 3,902 crore. In all, pledging took place in 258 firms during this period, the study said.In 31 companies, the entire promoter holdings (100 per cent) were under pledge as on June 30. These are AGC Networks, Arshiya, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharati Defence & Infrastructure, Consolidated Cons-truction Consortium, Diamond Power Infrastructure, DQ Entertain-ment (International), Eastern Silk Industries, Flexituff International, Gokaldas Exports, IL&FS Investment Managers, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IVRCL, JMT Auto, MSP Steel & Power, Paramount Communications, Parenteral Drugs (India), PSL, Raj Rayon Industries, Reliance Defence & Engineering, Rohit Ferro-Tech, S.A.L.Steel, SEL Manufacturing Co, Servalakshmi Paper, Spentex Industries, STI India, Subex, Sujana Metal Products, Tantia Construc-tions, Venus Remedies and Visa Steel.Also, in 79 companies, more than 90 per cent and in 212 companies more than 50 per cent holdings of the promoter’s were pledged.Top 10 firms which moved from zero per cent to a high per cent of share pledging during the June-June period were JMT Auto (0 to 100 per cent), Diamond Power Infrastructure (0 to 100), STI India (0 to 100), Surana Corp. ( 0 to 98), Bannari Amman Sugars (0 to 83), Kirloskar Electric Co. (0 to 83), PC Jeweller (0 to 71), Khaitan Electricals (0 to 66), Vimal Oil & Foods (0 to 55) and Uniply Industries (0 to 52).Other cases of huge increases in pledged shares (more than 50 per cent change) were Pioneer Embroideries (6 to 86), Tree House Education & Accessories (32 to 99), Hindusthan National Glass & Industries (27 to 93) and Atlanta (30 to 88).