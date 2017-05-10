Investors’ wealth nears $2 trillion as stocks zoom

Investors’ wealth in the stock market is closing in on the $2-trillion mark, thanks to a dream run in share valuations that has propelled the benchmark Sensex to a new peak.



At the close of trade on Wednesday, the total market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,26,61,536 crore ($1.95 trillion), about 2 per cent away from the $2-trillion mark.



The Sensex has gained 13.6 per cent so far this year and has touched its record high of 30,271.60 on Wednesday. The rupee appreciation has further boosted the dollar valuation of the BSE-listed firms' market capitalisation.



As many as 42 firms on the BSE have a market value of $10 billion or more.



The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had first hit Rs 100 lakh crore level on November 28, 2014.



The market was on cloud nine on Wednesday as the forecast of a normal monsoon triggered massive buying, lifting Sensex and Nifty to their all-time closing highs.



The Sensex soared 314 points to end at 30,248, while the Nifty finished above the 9,400-mark for the first time.



After a strong opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex continued its upward journey to hit a fresh intra-day high of 30,271.60 before ending at 30,248.17, up 314.92 points, or 1.05 per cent. The index broke its previous record closing of 30,133.35 reached on April 26. It also surpassed its intra-day peak of 30,184.22 recorded on April 27.



On similar lines, the NSE Nifty, after hitting an all- time high of 9,414.75, settled higher by 90.45 points, or 0.97 per cent at 9,407.30. This surpassed its previous record close of 9,359.90 on May 4, as well as the intra-day high of 9,377.10 hit on May 5.



From the 30-share pack, 22 advanced, while eight ended with losses.



"The Met department's bullish monsoon forecast eased concerns over El Nino weather conditions and added further legs to the ongoing rally. Earnings positivity has obviously been keeping markets buoyant and prospects of FII turning buyers in equities also kept markets soar higher," said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services.



On the BSE, 1,623 stocks advanced, while 1,222 declined and 176 remained unchanged.



Over 200 stocks hit their 52-week highs. "As the companies are able to post good earnings and now on the anticipation of better than normal monsoon, we expect the market to enjoy positive sentiments and see Nifty touching 9,500 in the coming session," said Foram Parekh, research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.



TCS is the most valued company with a market valuation of Rs 4,59,602.32 crore followed by RIL (Rs 4,42,018.71 crore).



More than 5,000 companies are listed on the BSE, making it the world's number one exchange in terms of listed firms.



