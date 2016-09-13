Indian stocks join global gloom

The Indian market fell sharply toeing a global selloff in the equities on fears of a liquidity squeeze, as the European Central Bank signalled tighter monetary policy and chances of the US Fed raising interest rat­es early next week at the Federal open market committee meeting loomed.The Sensex fell 443.71 points to close at 28,353.54 while the Nifty fell 151.10 points to close at 8,715.Speculation that the Fed may act this month on rate tightening had appeared to be off the table following a string of weak data. But on Friday, US Federal Reserve Bank of Boston president Eric Rosengren renewed speculation of a hike when he said in a speech that higher rates were needed to prevent the economy from overheating.That sent Wall Street tumbling on Friday, sentiment that extended into Asian and European trading on Monday.Back home, the day started on a woefully negative note, with the Sensex falling more than 500 points in opening trades and touched an intraday low of 28,251.31.On Friday, too, the Sensex had fallen 248 points. More than Rs 3 lakh crore were wiped out from the total BSE market capitalisation in the last two trades. The m-cap stands reduced to Rs 1,09,86,139 crore now.The decline in the Indian market was triggered by Asian markets, which fell on opening taking cues from the US market's over 2 per cent fall on Friday. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3.36 per cent, China's CSI index fell 1.67 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.73 per cent and South Korea's Kospi fell 2.28 per cent.Pressure on Indian market persisted through the day’s trade as European markets also fell sharply on opening and were down between 1.5 to 2 per cent at the close of the Indian markets. Morgan Stanley said the market rout that started last week could well be the start of a more serious downtrend. Economic and cross-asset indicators show the euro area may have entered a downturn phase, where risk assets tend to underperform.Morgan Stanley said that cycle indicators across developed markets have st­a­lled, indicating incre­ased risk of a shift from expansion to downturn.Global commodity pri­ces also fell, led by crude oil and metal prices, which led to profit-taking in Indian metal companies. US crude oil futures at Nymex fell below $45 a barrel while the Brent crude oil futures fell to $47 a barrel.“This is a normal correction, it was triggered by European Central Bank chief (Mario) Draghi’s changed tone towards future stimulus which led to a reversal of bond market rally and spooked the global markets,” said Gopal Agrawal, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments India.Draghi downplayed the need for more stimulus on Thursday, even as economic data miss forecasts by the most since April“Our economic fundamentals are getting better but valuation in the near-term is not looking cheap, but flows will not get impacted as India is still attractive, as oil prices are lower. Correction in global market is due to the fact that it has been moving one way. Also, US data is not very strong, there will be maximum one hike by the US Federal Reserve and that will not be material enough to reverse the flows,” Agrawal said.UR Bhat, managing director, Dalton Capital Advisors India, when asked whether Indian market were vulnerable to negative global cues, said, “Of course, the Indian market has been gaining on flows from foreign portfolio investors for the last few months; the market fell on Fridayand Monday, as FPIs were net sellers. Foreign portfolio investors have sold whenever there is a negative cue from the global markets.”Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers of Indian equities by Rs 593.61 crore while the domestic institutional investors remained on the sidelines and sold shares worth Rs 12.90 crore, according to provisional stock exchange data.The rupee also weakened by 23.5 paise to 66.9150 a dollar.The market breadth on the BSE was extremely negative on Monday, with 2,053 stocks declining out of the 2,894 stocks traded, while only 674 gained and 167 closed unchanged.The fall in the BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices were sharper at 2.95 per cent and 2.35 per cent.High beta stocks were hit the most on Monday, led by non-banking finance company (NBFC) and cement company stocks that had gained sharply in the recent market upswing. The big NBFC losers were Shriam Transport Finance (-3.87 per cent) and Indiabulls Housing Finance (-3.60 per cent) and big cement losers were Ultratech Cement (-2.61 per cent), Ambuja Cements (-4.37 per cent) and India Cement (-4.66 per cent).Among the sectors that were hit the most included metals as the BSE Metal index fell 4.34 per cent, led by Hindalco (-8.99 per cent), Vedanta (-5.88 per cent), SAIL (-5.43 per cent), Tata Steel (-5.30 per cent), National Aluminium (-5.05 per cent), Jindal Steel (-4.82 per cent) and JSW Steel (-4.36 per cent).Other top sector losers were BSE Realty (-5.23 per cent), BSE Capital Goods(-3.25 per cent) and BSE Bankex (-2.39 per cent).The sector that bucked the trend was information technology with BSE IT index gaining 0.87 per cent and BSE Technology gaining 0.26 per cent.The fall in telecom sector stocks continued, with the BSE Telecom index down 1.54 per cent, led by a fall in Bharti Airtel (-1.23 per cent), Idea (-0.96 per cent), Reliance Communications (-2.07 per cent) and MTNL (-2.97 per cent).Out of 30 Sensex stocks, only five stocks closed in the green; the same was the case with the Nifty 50, where five stocks closed in the green out of 50. The top Sensex losers were Tata Steel (-5.30 per cent), Adani Ports (-4.37 per cent), SBI (-4.28 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (-3.68 per cent) and NTPC (-3.56 per cent) while the gainers were Infosys (1.74 per cent), TCS (0.28 per cent) and Reliance Industries (0.28 per cent).