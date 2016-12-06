IDFC MF launches balanced fund

IDFC Mutual Fund has launched a new scheme, IDFC Balanced Fund, which would invest in equity and debt in a 60:40 ratio to generate long-term capital appreciation and regular income.



The new fund offer (NFO) will be open for subscription between December 12 and 26, and will reopen for regular sale and repurchase from January 2.



“The fund will restrict equity exposure to 60 per cent while allocating the balance to fixed income instruments. This gives investors a meaningful investment allocation to each asset class,” the fund said while launching the NFO.



There will be active fund management of both equity and debt investments, IDFC MF said.



The equities portion of the fund will be managed by Anoop Bhaskar, head– equities, IDFC Asset Management Company and the fixed income portion will be managed by Suyash Choudhary, head–fixed income, and Anurag Mittal, associate director–fixed income.



Balanced funds have performed well in the last three to five years, with the industry’s best five funds giving returns of 18 to 20 per cent for the three-year period and 15 to 18 per cent for the five-year period. Balanced funds have attracted investor interest for their returns and tax efficiency and for balancing wealth creation and risks.



With less than 65 per cent exposure to equities, balanced funds are taxed like equity funds and investors in these funds enjoy tax-free returns if the holding period is greater than a year, and pay short-term capital gains tax if held for less than a year.



Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC, said, “The 60/40 allocation is well-accepted as an optimal asset mix for a balanced fund…It will be attractive for investors who do not want to risk reading market direction.”



The minimum application amount during the NFO period is Rs 5,000, with the systematic investment plan, or SIP, option starting at Rs 1,000. The fund offers a direct and regular plan, both with growth and dividend options.



An exit load of 1 per cent is applicable if investments are redeemed /switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. “The fund offers nil exit-load for redemption up to 10 per cent of the investment amount,” IDFC MF said.



