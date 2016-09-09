ICICI Prudential’s Rs 6,057 cr IPO to open on Sept 19

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company will hit the markets with its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 6,057 crore on September 19, the first by an insurer in India and also the biggest in six years.



“The offer will open for subscription on September 19 and shall close on September 21,” ICICI Bank said in a BSE filing on Friday.



It further said: “we wish to inform you that the price band has been fixed between Rs 300 to Rs 334 per equity share.”



The public offer comprises up to 18,13,41,058 equity shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.



The offer includes a reservation of up to 1,81,34,105 equity shares (10 per cent of the offer) for the shareholders of ICICI Bank.



The offer would constitute 12.63 per cent of the company's post-offer paid-up equity share capital and the net offer shall constitute 11.37 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.



The company, which filed the draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 18, got the regulator approval on September 2.



The insurer is a venture between banking major ICICI Bank and UK's Prudential Corporation Holdings. Singapore's Temasek and PremjiInvest also are shareholders.



ICICI Bank has around 68 per cent stake in the insurer, while Prudential has 26 per cent.



This would be the biggest initial public offering after Coal India. The state-run firm had hit the capital markets in 2010 to raise over Rs 15,000 crore.



Last November, ICICI Bank sold nearly 6 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential to Temasek and PremjiInvest. The shares were offloaded for around Rs 1,950 crore valuing the insurer at Rs 32,500 crore.



PremjiInvest holds 4 per cent in the insurance company while Temasek owns 2 per cent in the firm.



At the end of March this year, the assets under management of ICICI Prudential — which started operations in fiscal year 2001 — stood at Rs 1,039.39 billion, as per its website.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch and ICICI Securities are global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.



Others are CLSA, Deutsche, Edelweiss, HSBC, IIFL, JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets and UBS.



