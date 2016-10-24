How govt is destroying shareholder value

Government-owned construction major NBCC was on a tear on bourses. With the massive redevelopment projects in the national capital, Nauraji Nagar being the latest, as the centre piece of the business model, analysts and brokerages too were busy giving buy calls.



On July 14, when the prevailing market price was Rs 237.40, Citi gave a buy call with a target of Rs 300. Describing NBCC as uniquely placed with attractive financials based on an asset light model, it expected a 38 per cent EPS. On September 2, HDFC Securities gave a similar buy call. The prevailing market price was Rs 247 and the brokerage’s target was Rs 275/Rs 300 with a stop loss of Rs 222. As of October 18, a consensus forecast among eight polled investment analysts on FT.com covering NBCC advised that the company would outperform the market. So, there was unanimity across the markets that NBCC was a flyboy. Mirroring all this positivity, NBCC on October 5 hit a 52-week intra day high of Rs 299.20. With decent financials, June 2016 quarter saw total income of Rs 1,279.90 crore and a net profit of Rs 45.41 crore. On Friday, it closed with a market capitalisation of Rs 14,472 crore.



All good till now, everything going swimmingly for the shareholders.



Then the monkey wrench was bunged in. The share price ended last week with a dip of 4 per cent to Rs 241 on intra-day trade, extending its Thursday’s 1 per cent fall on BSE, after the government stake sale in the construction company started on Friday. The stock fell below its floor price of Rs 246.50 set via the offer for sale route.



The government held 90 per cent in the company as of September 30 and is expected to raise about Rs 2,200 crore from the stake sale. Unfortunately, the erosion in shareholder value once the OFS buzz began is shocking. And this case is symptomatic of what has been happening with the government's disinvestment programme. By following the offloading of minority shareholding, the government is doing more harm than good in terms of erosion of shareholder value in the short and medium term. It is actually destroying value for short-term gains.



Shares of NBCC declined 11 per cent on reports that the Cabinet had approved a 15 per cent stake sale. Even though the announcement had come after market hours. Did the news of the offer for sale price leak? Did a cartel of brokers capitalise on this news? Should the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) investigate what appears to be a fiddle? Or is it going to be business as usual? Normally, many of these questions wind up in the dustbin. On October 21, it closed at Rs 241.20 down 9.75 per cent on NSE, with a one-year change of 23.03 per cent. In the past too, many of the government divestments have met a watery grave. They come at a discount as the stock price comes under pressure as investors sell on hopes that they can buy it later during the offer for sale. Sell now, buy later being the maxim.



"It has been seen before that the PSU stocks see correction ahead of disinvestment as investors offload shares in hopes that they will get the opportunity to buy back these shares at discount in the government offering," said Rikesh Parekh, VP-markets strategy and equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. In the past, stocks such as National Fertilizers, Engineers India, NMDC, ITDC, Hindustan Copper and MMTC among others fell up to 25 per cent between announcement date and OFS date. A clear pattern has emerged and nobody is bothered for it is patently clear as to how the game is played.



NBCC stock rose 32 per cent in the past five trading sessions through Tuesday. The company was listed on the bourses in April 2012 when the government diluted 10 per cent stake. Since then, the stock has risen over 1,226 per cent amid lack of free-float shares and investment by some high profile investors. At present, the government holds 90 per cent stake in the company. As per Sebi's public listing requirements, government should divest 15 per cent so that the company can maintain at least 25 per cent free float.



