HCL Technologies too plans share buyback

The board of HCL Technologies is meeting next week to consider a share buyback offer in line with the latest industry trend.



TCS has already announced a mega Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme last month and Infosys Technologies has made an enabling provision in its articles of association for taking up share buyback. IT companies, sitting on huge cash piles, have been facing pressure from shareholders to utilise a part of the money for rewarding their shareholders.



TCS had Rs 43,169 crore in cash reserves, while Infosys had liquid assets, including cash and cash equivalents and investments worth Rs 35,697 crore (about $5.25 billion) at the end of December 2016.



HCL Tech had $326 million or Rs 2,214.5 crore in cash and cash equivalents on its books in December 2016.



Tata Consultancy Services and US-based Cognizant had last month announced mega buyback offers to return surplus cash to shareholders.



"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 to consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company," HCL Technologies said in a filing to the BSE.



Last month, Cognizant had announced $3.4 billion share buy back, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp.



TCS followed suit with a Rs 16,000 crore buyback offer, largest in Indian corporate history.



Infosys too has been under pressure to make a similar offer. While it is yet to make any announcements, Infosys has sought shareholders approval to change the company's articles of association that includes a provision for buyback.



Share buybacks typically improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders while also supporting share price during periods of sluggish market condition.



Traditionally, Indian IT companies have shied away from major acquisitions. There were not many big-ticket acquisitions in the overseas market from Indian IT companies. Though there could be overseas M&A potentials, these companies are more conservative in outbound acquisition. Most of the acquisitions were in the sub-$100 million range.



According to analysts, acquisition strategy of companies will be largely driven by their quest for gaining niche technologies and newer capabilities rather than revenue growth and scale.



“The buyback of shares is a good indication of the under-valuation of stock in the market and is good given that the cash yields are running low and earning yield in IT industry has improved on back of the underperformance of stock,” said Sarabjit Kour Nangra, V-P research (IT), Angel Broking.



Analysts said the buyback programme is the best way to reward stakeholders at a time when dividend tax is high. “Nearly all IT firms are sitting on excess capital, which is diluting return ratios and has a corresponding impact on valuations. A sizable cash balance and an operating engine churning consistent and strong free cash, present a strong case for tier-1 IT firms to pursue a consistent share buyback programme,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent note..



