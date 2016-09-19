Handsome rewards for IPO investors

The recent initial public offerings (IPOs) had a good run on the bourses, rewarding investors handsomely with returns ranging from 50 per cent to 200 per cent.Most of the recent offerings have turned out to be profitable for the investors: 18 of the 45 IPOs issued since 2014 have offered returns of over 50 per cent, while seven issuances have gained more than 100 per cent from the offer price.Topping the returns list is Wonderla Holidays, which has gained over 220 per cent since its listing in May 2014, followed by Sharda Cropchem (136 per cent), Manpasand Beverages (121 per cent), Dr Lal Pathlabs (106 per cent), Ujjivan Financial (101 per cent) and KP Energy (100 per cent).Other strong debutants include Shemaroo Entertainment (97 per cent), Infibeam Incrop (98 per cent), Syngene International (91 per cent), Shree Pushkar Chem (83 per cent), Quess Corp (72 per cent), Equitas (62 per cent), SH Kelkar (71 per cent) and Advanced Enzyme (72 per cent).Some companies, like Manpasand Beverages, Shree Pushkar Chem and Navkar Corporation, have seen a dramatic rise after a disappointing start on the listing day.“The recent IPOs have given superior returns as compared to the broad markets, with most of the new offerings outperforming the stock indices. This is because these companies are mainly from the growth sectors and shares were reasonably priced,” says Ashwani Khare, executive vice-president, ICICI Securities. However, around 17 IPOs had a disappointing run on the exchange.Among the big losers were PNC Infratech (-67 per cent), Adlabs (-56 per cent), Inox Wind (-40 per cent), MEP Infra (-30 per cent), Precision Camshafts (-26 per cent), Quick Heal Tech (29 per cent) and Prabhat Dairy (20 per cent).Consumer, healthcare and financial services firms have done well, while infrastructure firms have given negative returns. Big names that have given negative returns include L&T Infotech (-10 per cent) and Coffee Day Enterprises (-27 per cent).The initial public offering market is expected to be buzzing with many more issues in the pipeline from sectors like telecom, banking and insurance. The new share offerings have added more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the market capitalisation to the domestic stock market.