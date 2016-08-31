Global surge lifts D St. as Sensex peaks year-high

The market staged a huge rally with the Sensex surging 440 points to 52-week high, as foreign funds continued to pour cash into Indian equities. Domestic institutional investors, lead by mutual funds, too joined the broad-based rally to push both midcap and smallcap indices to new peaks.BSE Sensex hit year-high of 28,478 in intraday trading, before closing 440 points higher at 28.343, a gain of 1.58 per cent, while NSE Nifty ended 137 points or 1.59 per cent higher at 8,744.The rally was led by Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL(India), Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Ambuja Cement, Bosch, ACC, Grasim and Eicher Motors.Market watchers said the surge comes in the wake of global markets discounting a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.“The Indian market is moving in line with global markets. As long as global liquidity remains strong, the market will have an upward bias,” said Anup Maheshwari, president & chief investment officer at DSP Blackrock AMC.After almost 29 trading sessions on Tuesday, Nifty broke through the upper end of the channel in which it had been moving, pushed by a surge in banking stocks. Bank Nifty gained 314 points to close at 19,531. Most banking stocks that had been witnessing profit-booking for some time, witnessed buying in the cash segment, with fresh long positions added in the day’s trading. Most banking stocks have witnessed an increase in open interest, indicating build-up of long positions.The pattern indicated buying by some exchange trade fund (ETF) in both Nifty and Bank Nifty.In early morning trade, the market breadth was positive but not very good, however, by mid afternoon, more stocks joined the upward climb, as market breadth across all sectors turned positive.By close of trading, panic short covering was witnessed on the Street, as prices of out of money call options witnessed a sharp increase.“If the momentum continues, Nifty could touch 8,900-8,950 levels,” said Deven Choksey, MD, KR Choksey Securities.The strong surge, especially the rally in the midcap and smallcap stocks, caught many market watchers by surprise.“Though we are comfortable with the valuations of frontline stocks, valuations of midcaps and smallcaps look quite stretched,” Maheshwari of DSP Blackrock said.The rally in Asian and European equities was attributed to receding fear of an interest rate hike by the Fed. Most Asian markets remained firm, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.85 per cent.Shanghai Composite index was up 0.15 per cent, while Singapore rose 0.06 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei, however, ended a shade lower, while European indices also gained in early trade boosting sentiments in the domestic market.Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas, said, “Renewed buying interest from FIIs helped benchmark indices to break free off the excruciating range seen all through August, and this seemed to have attracted further participation from those waiting for a clearer signal.”Foreign funds, which have pumped in Rs 40,462 crore so far this year into domestic equities, are actively buying into frontline stocks.“Institutional buying from both foreign and domestic funds is driving the market. While global ETFs are buying the largecap stocks, domestic mutual funds are buying midcaps and small stocks,” Choksey said.