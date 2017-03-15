Funds come in torrents

Investment from foreign portfolio investors(FPIs) and domestic mutual funds are likely to pick up pace after Uttar Pradesh win for the ruling party.On Tuesday, FPIs were net investors in equities to the tune of Rs 4,087.89 crore, the biggest single day investment this month, by provisional stock exchange data.Domestic institutional investors, however, took the opportunity to book profit and sold equity assets worth Rs 1,519.94 crore.In the past six months, equity mutual funds have received flows of Rs 43,660 crore, which has made the equity market less dependent on FPI inflows than before.With systematic investment plans, or SIPs, becoming popular, on an average, flows of Rs 3,500 crore to 4,000 crore are coming into equity mutual funds every month.FPIs had taken money out from the equity market between October 2016 and January 2017, but have returned from February ---investing Rs 9,902 crore in February and Rs 9,973 crore in March---and invested a net Rs 18,698 crore so far till March 10, as per NSDL data.Flows into equity mutual funds have also been strong since October 2016, hovering between Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore, though inflows in January was lower at Rs 4,880 crore. February inflows saw a pick-up at Rs 6,461 crore.ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, in its market outlook report for March, said, “Buying by FPIs during the month of February 2017 for the first time since September 2016 also augured well for the domestic indices."It said market is at an inflection point. Though price-to-earning ratio (P/E) is high, all other economic factors are at the bottom of the cycle. Earnings per share (EPS) growth is almost flat in the last three years. Macro indicators are at the bottom and have huge scope to improve,” ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said.“Indian macro indicators (GDP growth, inflation, savings rate, capital formation, current account deficit, forex reserves) have strengthened structurally over the last three years. Most indicators have improved and a few are gradually improving. Together these macro-factors may take the trend growth to higher levels in the coming years,” the report said.With demonetistion impacts waning, foreign investors are likely to now focus on improving domestic fundamentals along with factors like the UP win helping the government gain majority numbers in the Rajya Sabha and the fall in crude oil prices.The expected roll out of unified goods and services tax (GST) would attract long-term investors to India.The crude oil price has fallen to around $50 a barrel in the international market. On Tuesday, Brent crude hovered around $50.81 a barrel at 6.30 pm while WTI crude fell to $47.73 a barrel.Prathamesh Mallya, chief analyst-non-agri commodities & currencies, Angel Broking, said, “The supply side dynamics in oil markets have ensured that bears have taken the prices down to the three-month lows. High oil inventories in the US at around 528 million barrels, increasing rig counts in the US, and stronger dollar index are push factors for oil prices correction in recent times."With a balanced budget, Rajya Sabha majority numbers and lower oil import bill India is likely to emerge as an attractive foreign investment destination."Balanced fiscal prudence within the budget should help curb interest rates. A sustainable debt path and reduced revenue deficit ought to potentially help improve credit ratings," said an investment outlook report for 2017 by Sanctum Wealth Management.The rollout of GST, expected from July or September, will also make corporate profits healthier and improve India's GDP growth estimates.Motilal Oswal, chairman & managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Domestic mutual fund and insurance companies have seen large and continuous inflows and, as a result, have created large cash pools in the portfolios. They will have to deploy that money aggressively, which will keep the momentum of the market high, and will look forward to the FY17 last quarter earnings.”“We think this momentum is here to stay and from a long-term perspective, we are on the cusp of the positive inflexion point of earnings,” Oswal said.