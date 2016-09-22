FTIL falls 3.18% after Shah's arrest

Financial Technologies (FTIL), which paid handsome dividend quarter after quarter till September last year, fell 3.18 per cent on Wednesday after its promoter Jignesh Shah’s arrest on Tuesday. The stock has given a negative return of 33 per cent in the one-year period, falling from Rs 117.55 apiece on September 21, 2015 to Rs 80.70 apiece on BSE on the same day this year.FTIL, engaged in designing front-end trading solution software used by stock exchange intermediaries, has faded as a frontline stock tracked by informed investors and analysts.For the past one year the company has not paid any dividend in contrast to regular quarterly dividends for more than five preceding years. FTIL shares came under pressure after National Spot Exchange (NSEL), another commodity-related venture promoted by Shah, defaulted on payments worth Rs 5,600 crore in July 2013.The share price of FTIL had a volatile ride since then, crashing to as low as Rs 105 on August 2, 2013 from Rs 800 per share at the beginning of July 2013 but could never regain the earlier high with negative news flow continuing.The corporate affairs ministry’s move to amalgamate NSEL with FTIL was another blow for FTIL. Kishore P Ostwal, chairman and managing director, CNI Research, a midcap stocks research company said, “With change in management, the stock can have a re-rating and good days can come back as it has some value, as it happened in the case of IT software major Satyam.“One can buy the stock based on its asset value and when it reflects corresponding fair value,” Ostwal said. Shah held close to 45 per cent stake in the company, through personal stock holdings (18.08 per cent), another company La-Fin Financial (26.76 per cent) and some family members, as per June quarter shareholding data.The public shareholder held close to 55 per cent stake which included foreign portfolio investors, Blackstone GPV Capital Partners which held 7.02 per cent stake, Rosehill(4.29 per cent) and individual shareholders R K Sheth(5.34 per cent) and B K Sheth(2.64 per cent).FTIL has recently got its name changed to 63 Moon Technologies after getting an approval from the Registrar of Companies. However, stock exchanges BSE and NSE have retained its old name to help investors who may not be aware of the name change and may not be able to recall by its new name, said a BSE official.Another company Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), nurtured by Shah, started operations in 2003 and later became first exchange to be listed, is no more a group company after erstwhile Forward Market Commission, now merged with Securities and Exchange Board of India, asked FTIL to sell its stake, remained unaffected, MCX stock closed with a gain of 1.66 per cent at Rs 1025.80 on BSE on Wednesday