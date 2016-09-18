LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

FPIs pour in Rs 5,790 cr in markets in a fortnight

By PTI Sep 18 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Stock Market
Building on their buying momentum, foreign investors have pumped in Rs 5,790 into the country's capital markets within a fortnight this month, driven by global and domestic factors.

The latest infusion comes on top of a whopping inflow of Rs 25,904 in the preceding two months (July-August). Prior to that, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out a total of Rs 4,373 crore from the capital markets (equity and debt) in June and July.

Experts attributed the latest flurry in inflow to factors such as widespread monsoon, better corporate earnings, clearing of the goods and services tax (GST) bill and positive data on the US economy.

Sentiment also rode high after domestic passenger vehicle sales grew for the 14th straight month in August and consumer inflation eased to a five-month low of 5.05 per cent for the month, mainly because of a slower rate of price increase in vegetables as well as food and beverages.

According to depositors' data, net investment by FPIs stood at Rs 2,122 crore in equities during September 1-16, while the same for debt markets was at Rs 3,668 crore, taking the total inflow to Rs 5,790 crore ($871 million).

So far this year, FPIs have invested Rs 42,972 crore in equities, while withdrawing Rs 3,680 crore from the debt market. This resulted in a net flow of Rs 39,292 crore.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

fat-fashion-show170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Robot, your next boss!
    Every sphere of human life seems touched by robotics

    Next time around, when you visit an ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank branch, do not be taken aback when a smart smiling ‘female’ robot welcomes you with a

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

<b>A Moveable Feast:</b> Building SAP practice in India

In the mid-1990’s, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) was beginning its ...

Zehra Naqvi

An absurd reality

Communication isn’t unique to humans. All life forms find ways ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Snakes are revered to be exploited

Last week, I visited a snake god temple at Gogaji ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter