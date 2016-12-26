Forget Nifty, turn to stocks

After slipping southwards gradually for the first three sessions on last Thursday, both the market breadth and the Nifty came under visible pressure. Though if one looks at this in terms of number, there was nothing major, just one per cent cut in the Nifty. But because it came after three days of decline, there was some kind of nervousness in the market.Another reason for some nervousness was that there was no apparent reason for selling. Western market were doing fine. Asian markets were also trading without any major selling issues. When there is no apparent reason and the market slips, it is taken as a sign that selling, which led to the decline, is being done by institutional investors. Now because these investors are expected to have done that selling in the anticipation of something fundamentally wrong happening in the near future, there was slightly higher amount of panic in the market compared with a phase of selling when there is a clear assignable reason. While this might be the case in a large number of times, sometimes reasons for the decline are just not the ones that are given in text books.There was a minor technical reason as to why selling got intensified on last Thursday. Most offices in the US and Europe would not be working after Christmas, which is when the market opens for trade on Monday, and hence some of the unwinding pressure emerged last week only instead of the last week of the December series.This is not to say that the selling pressure might not continue even further. The reason, why we are bringing this point to fore, is that in the market there are many reasons that are technical in nature and do not necessarily reflect any fundamental changes.Most such moves tend to happen at a certain point of time in a year. For example, like in the middle of year when NAV of funds is to be declared for deciding remuneration of fund managers, select stocks tend to witness a sharp jump – most of the time without any fundamental reason.As far as news flow is concerned, while there has been no major upheavals in the currency market after the election of Donald Trump as the US president, some figure are worth looking at. Emerging markets have witnessed an out flow of $23 billion. Of this, $18 billion is supposed to have moved out of emerging markets after Trump was elected the president. When such outflows take place, some pressure is bound to come. The important question is whether these outflows are going to continue further. And if yes, then would they have rub-off impact on other assets classes or like currency and debt yields. Both of which till now have been much less volatile than what was witnessed last year around the same time when the US dollar gained strength as the Federal Reserve raised rates.As far as the domestic news flow is concerned, there have been mixed report on what is happening on ground. There were some reports, which suggested that advance tax collections from several companies have dropped. This drop is not unexpected. It was bound to come.But what would be interesting to watch is that what kind of numbers comes from the cement sector. In case of cement, beside volume at what price levels sales taking place is extremely important. Cement sales are able to give good enough idea of what other secondary sectors are going through. At the start of 2016, it was the cement sector that showed a sudden improvement. And after that there was a mad rush for consumption-related stocks. So, micro numbers are going to play an important role even in trading.Coming to short-term oscillator charts, most of them have come in the sell mode after failing to move beyond their resistance zone. But at the same time, there are indications that a positive divergence might appear on these charts. This means if the Nifty moves below its recent low than the upmove, which comes after the new bottom is formed, would be stronger compared with one witnessed by the Nifty in mid-November. The moving average convergence divergence on weekly charts is currently giving sell signal as it turns southwards from the overbought territory. The extreme short-term indicators are currently placed in the sell mode as they slip southwards in the oversold territory. Though in majority of them indications of positive have appeared but they still have not given the buy signal, which may be used for the short-term positional trade. Coming to the short-term support and resistance level, the Nifty is placed very close to its short-term support level of 7,920, which if broken with force may push the Nifty towards its second support level, which exists in the 7750-7780 range. What matters is what’s leading the decline. If the decline is led by all sectors, like banking, IT, pharma and industrials, than the probability of that decline lasting is higher. But if the decline is just being led by one sector than it would not be extreme long. As far as the resistance level is concerned, 8,115 is the first trouble point for bulls after which 8,290 continues to be the strongest resistance in the short-term.