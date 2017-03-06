Election results to decide market mood

Last week, the market was virtually flat and went nowhere. The BSE Sensex lost 60.52 points and closed at 28,832.45 points, while the Nifty lost 41.95 points and closed at 8,897.55 points.



The market is now waiting for the next big trigger: exit polls for five states, which are to be declared on Wednesday, March 8, followed by the actual results on Saturday, March 11.



There can be just two logical results, where the ruling party at the Centre does well in Uttar Pradesh or does not come up to expectations. In the former case the market would take it positively and may see a further strong rally and momentum. In the latter case, depending upon the extent of disappointment, the market may react negatively and see correction.



There is slated to be strong action in the week ahead in the primary markets, with two issues opening during the week. The first issue is from Music Broadcast that runs the popular Radio City and the second is from Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D Mart chain of super markets.



Both would keep the primary market alive and kicking.



Music Broadcast is raising Rs 400 crore through a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 lakh shares in a price band of Rs 324-333. The revenues of Music Broadcast for financial year 2015-16 were Rs 245 crore compared with market leader ENIL (Entertainment Network India Limited), the owners of Radio Mirchi’s at Rs 533 crore. Clearly, the leader is far ahead of Music Broadcast.



There is a slight difference here: ENIL has been able to capitalise on the brand Radio Mirchi and has large events under the brand, which add substantially to its revenue but from an investor’s perspective, “if the company earns from the same how does it matter”.



Radio City has not been able to do the same and is therefore lagging behind.



In terms of valuations, the offer from Music Broadcast should have two types of discounts compared to ENIL. The first is valuation compared with its peer which is more than double the size in revenue and is clearly a market leader. Second, its price is discovered, as ENIL is a listed player, while Music Broadcast is to be listed and investors would accept this pop to be available post-listing. These two discounts are not being offered in the price. While the issue would get subscribed, it leaves little scope for appreciation.



Corporate governance in India is taking a backseat and bigger companies fare no better here. The sole book running lead managers of Music Broadcast is ICICI Securities, and in the roadshow of the company, it was represented by an individual who happens to be an independent director on the board of Jagran Prakashan, which is the parent of Music Broadcast.



Canvassing support by the person is a conflict of interest and the same should have been spelt out or a disclaimer to that effect could have been issued during the meeting. The same not being mentioned clearly is a conflict and speaks poorly about the sole lead manager and also the promoters, who, incidentally, are also selling shares through the offer.



While the issue would be subscribed looking at the momentum in the market, one is appalled at the callous attitude of the people responsible for corporate governance. One hopes the regulator does look into the issue.



The second issue is from market investor RK Damani-promoted Avenue Supermarts, which is raising Rs 1,870 crore from a fresh issue in the price band of Rs 295-299. The company runs 118 stores in nine states and one Union territory. It recorded revenues of Rs 8,803 crore for the nine months ended December 2016 and a net profit after tax of Rs 387 crore.



The company is currently the darling of the market and the unofficial premium on the share is closer to 70 per cent of the issue price. While the response could be termed as a frenzy, sanity would return to the issue a few days after listing and prices would stabilise.



One point of concern was that even though this issue could be compared partly to the offer from Interglobe Aviation, where the founders chose to skip the roadshow, the same was being talked even here.Professionalism is good but not to the extent where people start feeling that there is overconfidence and an attitude issue.



The issue would be a benchmark for retail companies going forward.



The week ahead would be driven by the primary market and the suspenseful events of the exit poll and the results over the weekend.



In the week after results we start with a holiday on Monday for Holi, which would see markets opening with a gap in either direction. Trade cautiously.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



