D St. in wait and watch mode

Foreign inflows into the Indian market could get hit following the US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen’s remark that stronger labour market had strengthened the case for raising Federal fund rate in the coming months.Dalal Street is expected to open cautious today.Fund flows to India and other emerging markets rose sharply after Brexit vote in late June, due to huge flows from emerging market focused exchange traded funds or ETFs that led to sharp rise in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 companies, as well as in select mid-cap stocks.However, over the past weeks, inflows have slowed after Rs 12,612 crore were pumped in July. Equity inflows in August moderated to Rs 7,822 crore, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying stocks worth only Rs 211.72 crore last week, as per NSDL daily data on FPI investments.Foreign inflows in March worth Rs 21,143 crore were highest in a month, so far, this calendar.Rajesh Cheruvu, head of equities at Sanctum Wealth said, "Inflows to emerging markets and India could slow dow in the short term, following Yellen's remarks reinforcing possibilities of a rate cut. Market valuations are also not looking cheap at this point, which could lead to some correction."However, the head of research at a large FPI who did not wish to be named said, “The Fed chairperson’s speech was pretty confusing, after the initial fall, markets rebounded later on. Inflows to the emerging markets are likely to continue.”Foreign portfolio investors have bought Rs 39,602 crore worth of shares net of sales, so far this year, while in the debt market, they have been net sellers worth Rs 7,149 crore. So far this month, FPIs have been net sellers worth Rs 2,425 crore in the debt market.Even domestic fund flows have slowed of late, due to stretched valuations.Mutual funds invested less in equities, with net investments after redemptions in July turning negative by Rs 33.80 crore. So far in August, they have invested Rs 698.60 crore, as per data provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Yellen’s Friday speech raised chances of a Fed rate hike as early as next month. It’s open market committee (OMC) will next meet on September 20-21.Mihir Vora, director and chief investment officer at Max Life Insurance, said, “The Federal Reserve chairperson's statements reiterated the Fed's belief that the US economy is on its way to stable growth, low unemployment and moving closer to the inflation target of 2 per cent. This increases the probability of a rate hike in the next few months.“However, a lack of a hawkish bias in the commentary and the possibility of increasing the range of assets the Fed may purchase were taken positively by the markets. We see limited reaction in the global markets, as they are positioned lightly in anticipation of this event,” Vora said.In a closely followed and much awaited speech on Friday to central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA, Yellen was quoted by Bloomberg for suggesting “continued solid performance of the labour market,” She also said that the “case for an increase in the Federal funds rate has strengthened in recent months.”Dalal Street could see some volatility today after trading in a narrow range during the past one-and-a-half months, with benchmark Sensex swaying in the range 27,700 to 28,200, with 28,000 as fulcrum and Nifty 50 in the range of 8,500 to 8,725.Last week, Sensex and Nifty traded sideways.