Consumption stocks rally on robust Q3

After several weak quarters of earnings, the worm seems to be turning, thanks to the consumption theme in a country, which devours virtually 67 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP).Consumption stocks and companies have delivered sterling results, if the third quarter earnings are any indication.These stocks fuelled a pre-budget rally on Wednesday on expectations of favourable announcements in the Union budget.As their third quarter earnings demonstrate, demonetisation fears appear to have been set to rest for a number of them.The BSE Sensex gained 1.21 per cent or 332.56 points to close at 27,708.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.5 per cent or 126.95 points to close above the 8,600-mark at 8,602.75.The top consumption stocks, including banks, which gained on Wednesday, included HDFC (4.31 per cent), HDFC Bank (1.56 per cent), ITC (1.96 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (6.97 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (1.00 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (0.95 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (3.42 per cent), Bajaj Auto (1.96 per cent), Tata Motors (1.22 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.89 per cent) and Asian Paints (0.34 per cent).As if in tandem, consumption-oriented companies have managed to put up a better performance during the third quarter of FY 16-17, compared to the same quarter last year, as depicted from results declared in past two days by heavyweight names like Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motors, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.There were a select few firms like Hindustan Unilever, which reported weak revenue growth and profit decline, due to the impact of demonetisation during the better part of the October-December quarter.Even mid-cap and small-cap consumption oriented names like Ajanta Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics and Swaraj Engines reported sales and profit growth during the third quarter.HDFC Bank’s 15.1 per cent profit growth not only led to a 1.56 per cent gain in its stock price, but also helped its promoter HDFC’s stock gain a whopping 4.31 per cent.Experts believe that the higher gain for HDFC could also be due to some short covering on favourable announcements expected for the housing sector in the Union Budget.Said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities: “The latest results show that these consumer-facing companies were not as badly impacted by demonetisation as feared.”He added: “The Union Budget is also expected to put more money in the hands of people (whether by way of fiscal spending or tax cuts), which will fuel consumption demand and outlook for earnings of these companies in FY18.”Maruti Suzuki also gained 1 per cent after it announced 47.5 per cent profit after tax growth and 12.4 per cent net sales growth in the third quarter of FY17, as compared to FY16.TVS Motors too reported 23 per cent net profit growth. "In Q3 FY17, despite sales being hit by demonetisation, TVS sold around 702,500 two-wheelers, 4 per cent more than a year ago. Three-wheelers continue to be a drag, decelerating 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Average realisations were down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to additional sales of mopeds. Profit after tax at Rs 130 crore was up 23 per cent YoY," said Mayur Milak, analyst, AnandRathi Shares and Stock Brokers.Other auto stocks also rallied, expecting higher profit in the third quarter as well as on Union Budget expectations.Kotak Mahindra Bank gained a big 6.97 per cent, as it reported strong loan growth, its net profit up by 38.60 per cent to Rs 879.76 crore.Hindustan Unilever reported weak revenue growth and its profit was down by 9.3 per cent on demonetisation impact during most of November-December period, but on Wednesday the blue chip FMCG stocks rallied with HUL up 0.95 per cent and another index heavy weight ITC gaining 1.96 per cent to touch a four-month high.