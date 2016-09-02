Commexes asked to slap higher margins in volatility

As part of its efforts to strengthen the risk management framework of the commodity derivatives market, the Sebi on Thursday asked commodities exchanges to impose higher margins if there is excessive volatility.“Risk management is primarily the responsibility of exchanges. In cases of excessive market volatility or circumstances where the risk element is higher, exchanges are expected to impose higher margins and/or additional margins in the form of special/ad-hoc or other margins as considered appropriate by the exchanges,” the Sebi said.The markets regulator also prescribed a minimum base capital of Rs 25 lakh for clearing members who clear and settle only non-algo trades for other trading members. Clearing members who clear and settle algo trades would continue to have the requirement of Rs 50 lakh.Clearing members will ha­ve to comply with the mi­n­imum base capital requirement by April 1 next year, while other regulations pertaining to imposing higher margins in cases of excessive volatility would be implemented by December this year.The Sebi also asked exchanges to make fresh contribution towards the settlement guarantee fund (SGF) if there is a shortfall. This contribution requirement by an exchange in any year is capped at 5 per cent of the gross revenue.This cap has now been removed and exchanges will have to meet the shortfall in full as indicated in their quarterly assessments. Bourses make assessment on SGF on a quarterly basis. Till clearing and settlement of derivatives trades are transferred to clearing corporations, the default waterfall of exchanges would have to use a defaulting member's money, insurance and exchange resources.The Sebi said commodity exchanges will have to impose sufficient initial margins to cover its potential future exposure to participants in the interval between the last margin collection and the close out of positions following a participant default.“Exchanges shall therefore estimate the appropriate margin period of risk (MPOR) for each product based on liquidity in the product and scale up the initial margins, if required. However, the MPOR for all commodity derivatives contracts shall be at least two days,” Sebi said.In case of repeated margin/pay-in shortfalls beyond a threshold amount by any member in a month, the trading member should be put in a square off mode and is required to reduce positions. The member be charged initial margins at a higher rate for the next one month. The exchange would have to keep a close watch on such a member.“The member be subjected to a penal exposure free deposit equal to the cumulative funds/margin shortage over previous one month which could be kept with the exchange for the next month,” the circular said.The exchanges would have to impose adequate concentration margins (only on concentrated positions) to cover the risk of longer period required for liquidation of concentrated positions in any commodity.The threshold value for imposing concentration ma­r­gin may be determined taking into account factors, including open interest, concentration and estimated time to liquidation based on liquidity, possible reduction in liquidity in times of market stress, Sebi said.