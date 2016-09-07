The market staged a smart rally on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex breaching the 29,000-mark intra-day as auto, banking and metal stocks notched up smart gains on the back of strong foreign fund buying. The benchmark Sensex closed 450 points or 1.56 per cent higher at 28,978, while the broader NSE index Nifty gained 133 points or 1.6 per cent to close at an 18-month high of 8,943.The rally, which many experts believe has more leg in the near term, was driven by the global liquidity. Tepid US payroll data released on Friday eased investor concerns of a Fed rate hike.“It’s largely a liquidity-driven rally and as long as foreign money is coming in we could see the market going up, taking Nifty to 9,100-level,” said Andrew Holland, CEO of Ambit Investment Advisory. Though fundamentally nothing has changed, the momentum will continue as market is flushed with funds, he added.Bulls were charging as the market reopened after a three-day gap. Weaker-than-expected US jobs data diminished chances of a near-term US interest-rate hike. A three-and-a-half year high in the domestic services sector growth also boosted the market sentiment.Stocks in sectors such as auto and banking drove the rally. Tata Motors rose 7.19 per cent to Rs 589.35, while private sector lender Axis bank gained 6.14 per cent to end the day at Rs 635.35 and ICICI Bank and Tata Steel rose 4.2 per cent and 3.25 per cent, respectively.The Sensex had a gap-up opening at 28,631.27 and rallied to a high of 29,013.40 before closing at a nearly 17-month high of 28,631.27, showing a gain of 445.91 points or 1.56 per cent. Previously, it had touched this level on April 13, 2015 when it traded at 29,044.44.The 50-share NSE Nifty surged by 133.35 points or 1.51 per cent to an 18-month high of 8,943.00, after moving. The index has closed at 8,996.25 on March 3, 2015.“The markets are looking good. The way foreign funds are pumping in money to Indian equities show their confidence in the domestic economy. If the flows continue to be strong the market could go further up,” says Sudip Bandyopadhyay chairman, Inditrade Capital.“There are several factors driving the market. There is a strong chance of a rate cut in the offing as inflation is likely to be under control on the back of good monsoon,” he added.Meanwhile, rupee climbed to four-month highs against the dollar as Urjit Patel took charge as the Reserve Bank governor.Emerging markets continued to rise as the prospect of a US interest rate rise was pushed back by weak jobs data on Friday. The main emerging market stock index MSCIEF gained 3 per cent over the last three trading session, taking it up more than a third since January.Rising oil prices helped oil-rich emerging markets such as Mexico, Brazil and Russia.Emerging markets have continued to rally, supported by a rise in commodity prices and continued expectations that the Fed will remain dovish, experts said.On Tuesday, European stock markets rose following gains in Asian equities as prospects for a US interest-rate increase this month remained subdued.Nikkei rose 0.26 per cent, Shanghai Composite edged up 0.61 per cent, Hang Seng surged 1.12 per cent while Kospi perked up 0.31 per cent.Europe was also higher with Germany’s Dax higher by 0.28 per cent, France’s CAC 40 by 0.11 per cent. The UK’s FTSE 100 tumbled by 0.32 per cent.FPI flows continued to be strong. Data available with NSDL showed that foreign funds have purchased equities worth Rs 786 crore so far this month and a whopping Rs 41,638 crore during the year.“Market started the week with a bullish note as weak US payroll data reduces the scope for FED rate hike in the near-term. The market is galloping due to continued global liquidity, revival in domestic MF inflows and expectation of strong earnings growth by H2FY17,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services said.