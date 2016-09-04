Slicing knack

Investors are usually savvy about diversifying their investment across assetclasses, but are often clueless about diversifying within an asset class. For instance, many equity investors are aware of the benefits of diversification, but their understanding of its nuances varies.The psyche of the typical Indian retail investor is to go in for the kill in hot stocks or hot sectors. In their minds, the sky is the limit on expectation of returns. But more often than not their fingers get burnt when they touch these hot stocks for the simple reason that much of the price momentum in those hot stocks was over by the time they bought it.Many investment advisors are now cautioning investors against portfolio diversification, claiming that diversification almost always lowers the portfolio return. But what they do not tell is that diversification was never a technique to enhance returns. It was, and still is, only a tool to cut risks, imminent and unavoidable in equity investing.Higher returns come only with higher risks, but higher risks also means you can lose your money and shirt if the bets go wrong. A concentrated equity portfolio (vs diversified portfolio) is, therefore, not a guarantee for higher returns. It only means if your bets are right, the returns will be higher, and if your bets are wrong your losses will be far more staggering than you could ever experience from a truly diversified equity portfolio.The first and the foremost factor in diversification is to identify and determine the investment parameter you will apply on companies to invest in them. Once this is taken care of you start shortlisting stocks across sectors or industries.It is important that the sectors you invest in are not significantly connected to each other. For instance, cement and realty are connected to each other, banking and financial services sectors are connected, and the infrastructure theme is connected to a few sectors such as power, cement and realty. So, if a significant portion of your portfolio is in the power, cement and realty sectors then you end up having a concentrated infrastructure sector in your portfolio.The size of market capitalisation is the next vital element in diversification. Neither should largecap stocks dominate your portfolio nor midcap and smallcap stocks take a big chunk. Try to balance with an equal 33-33-33 per cent ratio or go up to a maximum of 50 per cent exposure in largecap stocks.Even if you have shortlisted stocks of all market cap sizes across sectors, the weightage you give to each stock and sector in your portfolio matters. If you invest over 75 per cent of your deployable investment amount in two-three sectors or in five-six stocks, that is not diversification. Concentration of weights within a portfolio is to be avoided.Take the case of equity indices that are diversified in terms of the number of companies and sectors they cover. In the most heavily traded Nifty 50 index, the five largest weighted companies roughly made up for one-third of the total free-float market cap of the index companies, as on July 29. The top 10 weighted stocks accounted for 53 per cent. This represents a classic case of heavy concentration within a diversified portfolio. Increasing the number of stocks 10 times, from 50 to 500, brings down the concentration level. So, in the Nifty 500 index, the concentration for largest five weighted companies is 23.4 per cent and for the top 10 weighted companies it is 36.5 per cent.All this does not go to say that 500 stocks are essential in a portfolio. Whatever the numbers, the weightage of the top five or ten holdings is critical.The easiest way to tackle the concentration problem is to invest an equal sum in each stock in your shortlist. So, a sum of, say, Rs 10 lakh can get allocated to a portfolio of 25 companies in such a way that around Rs 40,000 gets invested in each company. This would mean the top five holdings take up only a fifth of the portfolio. As you increase the number of stocks to your portfolio the concentration levels would fall further. Higher concentration affects the returns you get from a portfolio. For instance, take the returns given by the Nifty 100 and Nifty 100 Equal Weight indices. The first is weighted by the size of free-float market cap while the second has the same 100 stocks but with each carrying a fixed one per cent weight.In the last 10 years, the equal weight version of Nifty 100 has given higher returns than the free-float market cap weighted version. Going by the average closing values between 2006 and 2016 (until August 29), the Nifty 100 index has given an absolute return of 147 per cent and the Nifty 100 Equal Weight index has given a return of 175 per cent. The equal weight version has outperformed. The same pattern is seen in the five-year returns of both indices—Nifty 100 has given a 53 per cent return while Nifty 100 Equal Weight has given a 58 per cent return. The stock market is always unpredictable. So it makes every sense to be diversified to absorb the frequent shocks the equity market will inevitably produce.According to Saravana Kumar, chief investment officer at LIC Mutual Fund, diversification is a tested useful principle to reduce risks and it provides a margin of safety of investment. Kumar believes the returns are not necessarily lower if the investment horizon is medium- to long-term. “Say, a fund manager gets Rs 100 crore to invest. If he invests the entire amount in just five stocks and five sectors, he will get poor returns even if one stock or sector fails,” says Kumar. This cannot happen if you are invested in 12-16 sectors as represented in the benchmark equity index, says Kumar.