Rising on rate hope

All eyes are now fixed on the RBI’s monetary policy review on Tuesday. The clamour for a cut in interest rate is getting louder as the retail inflation has fallen sharply to 5 per cent in August, within RBI’s target band, and is poised to ease further close to the 4 per cent range for September since food inflation is sliding. Though the new central bank governor is widely seen as hawkish, the final decision is made by the newly formed monetary policy committee that has three government nominees who, being hardcore professionals, are expected to deliver fundamental-based strong decisions.



As the upside risk to inflation is limited, assuming a muted rise in food and commodity inflation, a rate cut can be justified in the coming monetary policy, analysts said.



Marketmen are betting on a 75 per cent chance of a 25bps rate cut tomorrow. Apart from interest-rate-linked statements, the policy is closely watched for the new governor’s thoughts on the banking sector, non-performing asset (NPA) outlook, liquidity outlook and impact of foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits (FCNR [B]) redemption.



With expectations of a policy rate cut growing, stocks and sectors that are rate-sensitive are back in focus. Experts believe a rate cut could bring an opportunity for equity investors to pick stocks from rate-sensitive sectors that gain directly from falling interest rates, like banks, auto and real estate.



Dipen Shah, senior VP & head PCG research, Kotak Securities, said, “the important triggers for the market will be the RBI meeting, which will be closely watched for any rate cuts. CPI inflation has cooled off to near 5 per cent in August 2016 and that, along with the fall in IIP, has raised hopes of a rate cut in the ensuing RBI meeting.” Most stocks in rate-sensitive sectors like auto, banking and real estate have outperformed Sensex and Nifty by a wide margin. The bank index has gained 14 per cent in the past one year against 6.5 per cent by the Sensex. Similarly, the auto sector index rose 27 per cent on the back of higher sales growth over the past few quarters.



Banking stocks were in the limelight lately, with improving outlook on the sector. However, most analysts suggest investors to stick with retail-centric banks with prudent asset quality, like HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, and also the State Bank of India and Axis Bank among large caps and City Union Bank in the small cap space, with a horizon of at least a year or two. Retail remains the key focus area for both private and PSU banks and analysts expect the retail sector to remain the key driver of loan growth near-term while retail lenders are expected to maintain strong growth trends and gain market share.



Recently, PSB stocks have seen a run-up. However, earnings need to follow to sustain current price levels. With their retail segment doing well, private banks are sailing through the current environment profitably. So when an economic revival happens, private banks can still outperform with stronger returns.



Vijay Singhania, founder-director, Trade Smart Online, a discount brokerage firm, said, “interest-rate-sensitive sectors will remain in focus ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting. Speculation that slowing inflation will allow the new governor to cut interest rates at the policy review has added to the optimism.” The automobile sector might also see better days ahead, with the rate cut coming on the back of falling raw material prices of steel, aluminium and rubber.



“A small decline in equated monthly instalments can significantly alter a customer's decision to purchase four-wheelers, so auto sales are likely to get a boost from the rate cut,” said an analyst with a leading brokerage. The surge in demand, however, will be restricted to four-wheelers and trucks, as the ticket size for purchasing two-wheelers is small and not impacted by interest rate cuts.



Domestic sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers rose 19 per cent year-on-year in August. Passenger vehicle sales have risen 10.7 per cent YoY in the current financial year through August, while two-wheelers have risen 16.5 per cent. This has induced the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) to revise its industry growth guidance for FY17 to 10-12 per cent from 6-8 per cent earlier. Rural demand is expected to be revitalised by higher farm income from the almost normal monsoon across the country, as well as disbursement from the Seventh Pay Commission award, and a variety of new and affordable models launched across segments. Experts expect October sales to be strong because of festive demand.



Though BSE Reality index has gained over 25 per cent in the last six months, though the sector is not completely out of the woods. There is huge unsold inventory with builders, along with pricing pressures and falling rental yields. Hopes of an interest rate cut is boosting the sentiments in the sector.



Again, all depends on what the new governor is going to do. Will he bite the bullet or the RBI remain in a ‘wait and watch’ mode? Banks are behind the curve post-repo rate reductions by the RBI. Transmission, of the systemic liquidity infusion, has been even worse.



Investors need to be selective in stock-picking and must have a longer time horizon while investing in the current market, considering the run-up in stocks fuelled by huge global liquidity.



ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc



