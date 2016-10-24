Lifting gloom

Bank stocks have been swinging and swaying this year, as the market has yet to come to terms with the mammoth non-performing assets (NPAs) being reported by the public sector banks. Though aggressive provisioning by some banks had kindled a flicker of optimism about the sector, it was practically snuffed earlier this month, when Bank Board Bureau chief Vinod Rai hinted that the NPA problem was still intact and a resolution to it was far away. However, the $13-billion Essar-Rosneft deal last week brought cheers back to the bank stocks. The gloom has given way to hopes again.For an investor in bank stocks, the year has been one of mixed fortunes. Year-to-date returns on bank stocks swing to the extremes, with one set of banks giving returns in the range of 15 to 35 per cent and another set giving negative returns of 0 to 20 per cent, going by corporate data firm Capitaline’s figures.After the slump in mid-year, bank stocks had been on the way to recovery, with analysts concluding that the asset quality problems had peaked. Moreover, the economy was also looking up with good monsoon rains and improving macro-economic data.Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer (equities), Mirae Asset Global Investments, said, “Banks’ NPA problem seems to have already peaked; there is low credit offtake on the corporate side while the retail side is good as of now. With recovery in the economy, banks will benefit.” The Essar-Rosneft deal, which will help Essar pay off debt to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, has come as a pleasant surprise to the market and the bank stocks have started rising on hopes that more such deals could be on the way. Analysts now believe the de-leveraging cycle will play out for ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.Banks could lead the way in earnings recovery this season, said an analyst. In the ongoing earnings season, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Development Credit Bank (DCB) have reported healthy numbers for the second quarter. IndusInd Bank reported year-on-year quarterly profit growth of 26 per cent at 704.3 crore. IndusInd Bank’s overall loan book grew by 26 per cent YoY in Q2FY17, with both retail and corporate segments growing by 26-27 per cent. Yes Bank’s net profit grew strongly at 31.3 per cent year-on-year and 9.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 810 crore, led by robust growth in net interest income (NII) and a sequential decline in provisioning expenses, said a report by Reliance Securities.DCB Bank also reported a healthy profit of 33 per cent YoY for the second quarter at Rs 48.5 crore. DCB’s loan growth remained healthy at 29 per cent and its asset quality was stable with slippages at 1.4 per cent of loans.While the earnings announcement of large banks, especially public sector banks, may take time, this week will several banks, like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank, coming out with their quarterly numbers. This week may establish the second quarter earnings trend for the banking sector.Going forward, banks asset quality may get hit by delinquencies in the loan against property portfolios of non-banking financiers. Since NBFCs are heavy borrowers from banks, collateral damage on banks are likely.India Ratings and Research, in a recent report titled “Loan against property: rising stress, shrinking spreads” said, “ Delinquen-cies in India’s non-banking financier’s loan against property (LAP) portfolio could significantly increase in the next four quarters and may even exceed 5 per cent on a static basis for a few players... The signs of early stress are visible in the LAP business loan pools, including a sharp rise in 90 days past due delinquencies for some large players. A combination of stagnant property prices, especially in large cities, which are the primary markets for large and medium ticket LAP, and squeeze on refinancing due to risk aversion building up in some financiers is bringing stress to the fore,” the report said.The quest to expand the loan portfolio in the face of intensive competition has diluted the use of risk mitigation practices, according to India Ratings’ analysts. “Non-residential properties (including industrial, commercial, freehold land, unoccupied residential property, among others) are increasingly being accepted as collaterals. This proportion could go as high as 30 per cent of the portfolio for some players,” the report said.Banks still find it tough to lend to India Inc, though credit growth has been perking up.By RBI data, credit growth for the fortnight ended September 30 rose to 10.4 per cent from 9.3 per cent YoY. In absolute terms, credit offtake increased by Rs 2.1 lak crore. However, a Religare Institutional Research report said the sharp growth could largely a quarter-end phenomenon.“As per sectoral deployment of bank credit, non-food credit growth as of Aug 2016 remained stable at 8.2 per cent while credit to large industries declined by 0.2 per cent YoY. A slowdown was observed across sub-sectors such as food processing (-9.2 per cent vs. +7.9 per cent in August 2015) and cement & cement products (-4.3 per cent vs. +4.5 per cent). Infrastructure loans declined by 4.2 per cent YoY as growth remained poor across sub-sectors, with power/telecom sector loans declining by 9.7 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively,” the Religare report said.