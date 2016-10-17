IT at crossroads

Indian IT stocks have been on downward spiral for the past few months. After riding high for years, the sector that has made India proud and Indians a precious asset across the world has run into cyclonic headwinds. The sector’s dwindling fortunes were, in a way, known to the Street and had been largely priced in.The Nifty IT index, which captures the sector’s performance, has been running behind the benchmark Nifty 50 index by over 10 per cent in recent months, implying that the Street factored in many near-term negatives in technology stocks. Among the large sectors, IT has remained the worst-performing–down 1,800 basis points vs Nifty 50.But the market got a shocker last week when India’s two IT vendors came out with their September quarter numbers and guidance for the months ahead. The magnitude of the problems facing the sector has stumped the market. Analysts are still trying to come to terms with the shock and make sense of the numbers. They should soon come out with reconfigured outlook and forecast.A structural growth slowdown would make it difficult for the IT companies to offset near-term client-specific challenges. It is feared that quarterly growth would remain volatile for the sector, though earnings expectations are now moderating.Many experts feel the IT industry is at a crossroads where spending on technology is taking a new shape and these companies are now facing a challenge from new developments around digital, automation and robotic technologies. A real fear now is whether the current woes of the Indian IT companies are transitory or do they signal a fundamental shift in business that makes the long-term prospects of the industry bleak.Analysts believe the management commentaries post the second quarter results last week from TCS and Infosys, the top two of Indian IT, do not sound optimistic for the industry. They say the software companies are feeling the pinch of a global slowdown and the shift in technology spend by clients.The quarterly results have raised concerns over revenue growth for the industry, going forward. Analysts attribute reasons for revenue weakness to factors like the US presidential election, Brexit and economic weakness in key markets like the US and Europe as well as value compression of contracts because of automation and cloud computing and storage.The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, which accounts for 40 per cent of the IT industry’s exports, seems to be in some pain on both sides of the Atlantic, which is likely to continue for a while. Volume growth, pricing and margins are all likely to disappoint amid intense competition because of convergence of capabilities and strategies among Tier-1 Indian players.Analysts see revenue cannibalisation from automation to accelerate as the entire industry is in a challenger-defender paradigm and some players have already factored in aggressive assumptions on gains from it and therefore have to deliver unless they want to witness material margin downside. Emerging digital business is material enough to offset the pressure expected in traditional business.There could be significant price-earning (PE) multiple compression for the sector, like in the past down cycles. In the September quarter, TCS missed expectations on revenue growth as it clocked the lowest sequential growth in its reporting history.The overall numbers of the largest IT player in the country were below expectations though the margins and net income were much higher than forecast.Incidentally, TCS said Brexit and the US elections may not have any serious impact on the business as technology spending is a necessity in today's world and at best some clients may delay investments in technology and digital interfaces.The company termed the quarter as an “unusual” one due to “growing uncertainties in the environment creating caution among customers and resulting in holdbacks in discretionary spending” and blamed the tepid numbers to the volatility in markets like India and Latin America.The battered British pound also played its part after the Brexit vote as from an average of Rs 95 to the rupee, the British unit is ruling at Rs 87 now and is expected to plunge another 7-8 per cent as the island nation moves closer to the exit.Infosys reported an above-expected Q2FY17 with revenues up 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with margins rising 80 basis points QoQ. Growth was broad-based, with strong volumes and stable pricing.However, despite a robust Q2, Infosys cut its FY17 dollar revenue growth guidance to 7.5-8.5 per cent, implying a -0.6 per cent to +0.6 per cent compound quarterly growth rate (CQGR) for the next two quarters.While the guidance cut was expected, the extent of it surprised many analysts and the weak implied growth rates could cap near-term upsides for the stock.Analysts are awaiting more details on the drivers behind the weak outlook given by Infosys. Even though the outlook is muted, Infosys results were better than TCS’s. Infosys is trading at 10 per cent discount to TCS on consensus FY18 price-to-earning (PE) multiple and the discount is expected to narrow.Deal wins for both Infosys and TCS were robust. Infosys won deal wins worth a contract value of $1.2 billion. TCS signed nine deals during the quarter. These include six deals in North America, one in the Europe and two in the Asia-Pacific. Vertical-wise, TCS secured two deals each in BFSI and Retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) and one deal each in other key verticals. For the first time, TCS saw a QoQ decline in its $100m+ clients to 36 from 37 in Q1. TCS attributed the decline to divestiture by the client.Infosys has shown good traction in areas where value addition using open source solutions to create platforms for clients– i.e. in application development, which grew by 20.5 per cent year-on-year YoY in dollar terms. Many analysts expect TCS’s premium valuation to come under pressure though the extent will depend on the potential cause of the miss in revenue growth. While some of this appears in the price post the 7 per cent correction over last three-months but the stock is likely to remain weak in the near-term. Also, both foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors have doubled the weight in the sector currently, which makes the sector vulnerable, analysts said.The Indian IT industry that rode the wave earlier on the low-cost delivery model with fixed deliverables has to now confront the challenge of dealing with automation and robotics. It seems the IT industry is indeed at a crossroads.