Different strokes

The GST council has finalised a four-tier tax structure that could benefit several large companies in key sectors though the tax incidence is largely unchanged for most categories of goods.Market analysts are trying to gauge the impact of the changed structure on various sectors. The GST is expected to bring in greater efficiency, seamless input credit and borderless trade, bringing savings on logistics and a shift to the organised sector from the unorganised for many segments.Surprisingly, the tax structure is different from the envisaged single tax rate (18-20 per cent) for most goods and services. The council has fixed a differential structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent and luxury/sin goods will be taxed at 28 per cent along with an additional cess.Though the decline in tax rates fell below expectations for a few sectors, the structural benefits of GST will outweigh that disadvantage.Among the sector, autos (small cars and two-wheelers), consumer goods (white goods), cement and paint stocks may be negatively impacted, as the expected gains under GST will not be significant to these verticals. The textile sector may attract higher tax than in the current structure. Certain FMCG stocks, especially those producing soaps, detergents, oil and other mass consumption items, will be positively impacted by the lower 18 per cent tax rate.Reduced tax incidence on mass consumer goods, from the current 21-30 per cent to 18 per cent, would be positive forpersonal care products and consumer durables/ electricals.The council has proposed a cess on tobacco products over the peak rate of 28 per cent. Tobacco now bears a tax incidence of 65 per cent. Credit Suisse said the council’s decision to levy the peak rate (plus cess) on tobacco products will remove the overhang of a disruptive change in taxation on cigarettes. The global brokerage house also maintained an overweight stance on ITC and raised the target price.For auto companies, the levy of peak rate (28 per cent) on passenger vehicles, other than luxury vehicles, against earlier expectations of a standard rate 18 per cent was a negative surprise.The council did not clarify on the tax rate to be levied on the services sector and continuation of abatement provisions (especially on aviation and construction services) under the GST regime.The levy of 18 per cent standard rate on services like telecom (taxed at 15 per cent now) will be negative, analysts said.similarly, the GST rate on precious metals like gold (jewellery) has not yet been finalised. However, the council suggested that the rate will be dependent upon the quantum of revenue deficit arising post-product/service-wise finalisation of GST rates.For media and entertainment, the current indirect tax is in the range of 27-40 per cent and that could come down under GST regime.Among the consumer staples, FMCG companies are now taxed at nearly 28-38 per cent, including excise duty, VAT and entry tax. Under GST, it will come down to 18-28 per cent, leading to a major reduction in taxes. Some companies in the sector will benefit from margin expansion and better volume growth because of lower prices and gain in market share from the unorganised sector.“The multiple tax slabs (though not desirable) are perhaps necessary given the wide disparity in consumption levels in India. The structure aims to minimise the impact on CPI inflation and revenues of governments as the proposed GST rates are similar to current ‘overall’ rates for most goods. Hence, we see limited impact on overall government revenues. We estimate 15-25 basis points impact on inflation from higher tax rates on 15-20 per cent of the CPI basket (including some services) with no impact on (1) around 50 per cent of the CPI basket (food, education, healthcare) which are zero-rated and (2) the rest with broadly unchanged rates,” Kotak Securities said in a report.Experts believe that the GST will have a positive rub off in the economy. From a broad market point, there are three benefits, apart from what it will do on taxation front. Many companies now incur large logistics and distribution costs because of the fragmented nature of the taxation system.Experts feel that with the GST the concept of one nation, one market will happen and that will translate into efficiency creation, translating into lower logistics and distribution costs. The benefits will come over a period but the market will definitely price in that.“Overall we believe that GST’s focus on increasing compliance would benefit the organised market. Therefore, sectors that currently have a huge unorganised part, like retail, textiles, etc. could benefit from a shift on the demand side. However the margin benefit would depend on the final rates decided for these items,” the report said.Sectors like multiplexes, autos & auto-ancillaries, cement, media, consumer durables would see the benefit of lower tax rates that could lead to margin expansion. For multiplexes in particular, a benefit is that the GST allows for taxes collected to be offset against the taxes paid on inputs. Therefore such companies expect margins to expand by 3 per cent to 5 per cent from the rollout of GST, Yes Bank said in a report.