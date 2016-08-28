Cyclicals in buzz

The time has come for cyclicals, it seems. With a pick-up in the economy, investors could turn to cyclical stocks to cash in on the India story again. Over the past few years, as the economy was in the doldrums, investors were largely betting on defensive stocks in sectors like pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT) and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), shunning companies whose fortunes were tied to the local economy.As the economy is looking up, it would be a good idea to go for a portfolio reshuffle, say market experts. They say cyclical stocks could be a better bet than defensive stocks, the prime investment theme of the downturn phase.Since the 2008 market meltdown, most funds had moved into defensive stocks for their relative resilience through an economic downturn.Now, some of these defensive sectors, like pharma and IT, are facing headwinds over multiple factors. Precisely when the tide is turning for cyclical stocks, aided by good monsoon rains, brightening macro picture and rising consumption demand.The general expectation is that private consumption growth will pick up this year on the back of plenteous rains and the pay commission implementation. Though rural demand is yet to see a revival, urban consumption is improving substantially.“Given the enabling factors such as benign interest rates, renewed focus on infrastructure spending and an anticipated recovery in earnings over the next couple of years, the domestic cyclical story seems to be in a sweet spot, says Pankaj Pandey, head-research, ICICI Securities.Though the Indian economic recovery is well on track, uncertainty over the global economy looms large at this point, since the global central banks’ efforts to stimulate growth have not yielded the desired results.This has turned the focus back on domestic consumption-focused companies, which are expected to do well, while the thinking is that it is better to cash out on companies whose revenues are dependent on overseas operations.Companies in sectors like automobiles & automotive components, cement and capital goods are expected to do better in the up-cycle. “We believe sectors like auto, cement and capital goods would form a set of promising sectors, mainly led by a cyclical recovery in earnings aided by lower input costs and declining interest rates, which will provide strong operating and financial leverage,” Pandey said.But does that mean investors should exit defensives and start buying cyclicals?According analysts, pockets in the defensive sectors such as IT and pharma have had their fair share of problems in recent times such as a cautious global growth outlook and increasing scrutiny by the US food and drug administration (FDA), respectively.But a top-down take would show most experts remain positive on select pockets of both defensives and cyclicals.The reason is, the economy is still giving mixed signals, going by the recent data. Urban consumption remains healthy with sales of cars/utility vehicles and consumption of petrol growing in double-digits in July. Air passenger traffic, credit card transactions, retail loan offtake and consumer durables production rose rapidly in June. Two-wheeler and tractor sales grew at a healthy pace in July while the decline in consumer non-durables output halted in June after eight months.Also, some traction is visible in rural demand and the outlook looks favourable, given that kharif sowing has improved.However, industrial activity and investment demand did not show an encouraging trend. Most high-frequency volume indicators of industrial activity deteriorated in June-July. Commercial vehicle sales, finished steel consumption and rail freight traffic declined while growth in petroproduct consumption, electricity generation and credit offtake by industry slowed down.Among the positives, mining activity and cement production gained traction, while the RBI’s industrial outlook survey signalled a mild improvement in activity. Investment demand remains weak—new project announcements touched a 12-year low in April-June and capital goods imports continued to decline.In the corporate sector, sales of the non-finance sector picked up slightly in Q1 while lower commodity prices aided margin expansion.Domestic cyclicals such as auto, cement and capital goods are likely to be beneficiaries of a cyclical recovery in earnings aided by lower input costs and declining interest rates, which will provide them strong operating and financial leverage.However, the consumption leg of the defensives remain robust, with enabling factors such as the seventh pay commission implementation and strong monsoon rains supporting demand.“We remain positive on the consumption leg of defensives given its growth triggers. We also like selective pharma companies, which are better placed to tackle the new challenges, says Pandey.He remains positive on a couple of stocks in the cement space, which are pure domestic plays insulated from global headwinds.The big beneficiary of good monsoons and the pay panel award will be auto segments like tractors, two-wheelers and four-wheelers. These segments are expected to see a demand uptick.Another sector that could witness a change in prospects is capital goods. In this space, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and product-based companies, where better execution and balance sheet, are expected to drive profitability.How is market valuation looking like after the recent rally? The recent rally has been driven by global fund flows from low yield (and negative in some case) developed economies, which are finding India as an attractive investment destination with relatively stable and stronger growth prospects.In terms of valuations, the Sensex at current levels is trading at 15.4 times of estimated FY18 earnings per share (EPS). While it is at the higher end of the historical one-year forward average price-to-earnings multiple of 14-16x, it ought to be looked at in conjunction with the flat earnings that the Sensex has had in FY15 and FY16. The domestic economic scenario is now much better than before, as can be seen from the March and June quarter earnings. Monsoon, pay panel award and passage of the GST amendment bill are also aiding the market sentiments.“Going ahead, with commodities showing early signs of stabilising, we expect Sensex EPS to grow 12.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,542 in FY17E and then witness growth of 17.8 per cent YoY in FY18E to Rs 1,816. We ascribe a multiple of 16.5x on Sensex EPS of FY18E and assign a one-year forward target of 30,000 for the Sensex and 9,100 for the Nifty,” says Pandey.However, VVLN Sastry, director at Firstcall India Investment Banking, is cautious. "It is basic to be cautious about the valuation you pay when putting resources into cyclical stocks. Deciding the intrinsic estimation of a cyclical stock is troublesome. All things considered, we have to search for a portion of the best or the most objective strategies for deciding the inherent estimation of a cyclical stock in light of the fact that getting valuation right on a cyclical is much more imperative than it looks. Eventually, I won't say move out of defensive stocks, yet say that, have an equalisation portfolio and include some cyclicals into the basket”.