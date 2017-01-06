LoginRegister
BSE to launch new IRF contract from Jan 10

By PTI Jan 06 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Stock Market
Leading stock exchange BSE will introduce new interest rate futures (IRF) contracts from January 10 on government bonds maturing in 2029.

The IRF contract is based on 6.79 per cent central government security maturing on December 26, 2029, and will be available for trading from January 10, BSE said in a circular.

An IRF contract is an agreement to buy or sell a debt instrument at a specified future date at a pre-determined price.

The cash-settled IRFs provide market participants an option to hedge risks arising from fluctuations in interest rates, which depend on various factors, including RBI policy, demand for liquidity and flow of overseas funds.

The IRF market gets participation from retail investors, trading houses, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and other institutions.

"Spread contracts shall be available for trading with effect from January 11, 2017," BSE said.

The exchange had, last month, introduced IRF contracts on government bonds maturing in December 2022.

