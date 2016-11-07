Brace for heightened volatility this week

In the light of US presidential election outcome this week, analysts and brokerages say market may witness biggest volatility of the year, going by the sharp plunge in the domestic market earlier in June this year after the Brexit vote outcome.The Sensex fell 656.06 points, or 2.34 per cent, in the week to November 4. The Nifty shed 191.95 points, or 2.22 per cent. Heavy selling was witnessed in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The BSE Mid-cap index slumped 4.7 per cent while the BSE Small-cap index fell 5.19 per cent.IT and pharma stocks are in focus ahead of the US elections outcome as the voting takes place on November 8.The results are expected on November 9. Last Friday, pharma stocks fell sharply on reports that the US administration was investigating possible drug price cartelisation by Indian pharmaceutical companies. Market players say the sharp fall in stock prices presents an opportunity to pick some good IT and pharma stocks.Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Religare Securities, said, "Anxiety ahead of the US presidential election overshadowed the positivity of recent breakthrough on the GST front. Also, the slide in pharma majors further dented the sentiments. Above all, the sharp decline in Midcap and Smallcap packs completely unsettled the market participants and pushed them on the backfoot.""At present, we are mirroring the global sentiments and it’ll only subside post the US presidential election outcome. Till then, traders are advised to restrict their positions and sit on cash. At the same time, investors should use this fall to gradually accumulate quality counters, which are available at good bargain," Manglik said.Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, said, “The double whammy of penalty on Reliance and US antitrust probe on pharma companies, led to a cascading effect on small- and mid-cap stocks, stubbing out what little hopes the market had from the GST consensus. The pound’s recovery extended to the third day, and may have kept IT stocks supported, but the UK court’s ruling looks to have complicated the outlook on Brexit. Market may now look forward to earnings numbers from banking behemoths ICICI and SBI next week, even as global markets struggle to weather the storm from both US as well as Brexit."BSE Healthcare index fell 4.16 per cent on Friday after fears of US investigations led to profit taking. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumped 12.76 per cent during the week, of which 7.41 per cent hit was taken on Friday. Aurobindo Pharma (- 5.61 per cent) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (-5.67 per cent) also lost heavily on Friday.IT stocks, which have underperformed the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty this year, have seen a pick-up on Friday, with BSE IT index going up when all other BSE sectoral indices closed in the red.Jimeet Modi, chief executive officer, Samco Securities said, "It seems our market has caught the cold of US elections. US accounts for 23 per cent of the world GDP and 37 per cent of the global financial stocks. Any adverse policy initiative by the new US president, in the financial power house of the world, is the real worry perceived by the markets across the globe."Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, director & research head, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments, said, "Throughout the week, the market was reeling under pressure on the fear of upcoming US Presidential election. Recent opinion polls have been suggesting the narrowing of gap between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, which has been continuously creating nervousness in the market. As per the recent opinion poll, the race to become the 45th President of the United States has entered its final leg, with Donald Trump closing the gap on Hillary Clinton. Global indices have been in echo with domestic indices as investors are on the edge, with polls showing tightening race for the White House together with sinking oil prices and Brexit uncertainty."US stock markets too are trading at their 100-day lows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold shares of around Rs 6,000 crore in October and November so far.All this portends of volatile stocks movements the world over this week.