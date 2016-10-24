Beware of those buy recommendations

One thing found in abundance in the equity market is advice. Whether it is about an IPO or a secondary market stock, depending on your net worth, someone is ever ready with an advice for you. Sometime for a price, but mostly for free.Nothing is wrong per se with this advice business. But if one looks at the internal matrix of the universe of advice peddlers, one clear trend emerges. Most of this advices are about buying of stocks, possible price targets, returns to be made and in what time-frame. In short, all the good things about a company and the sector are there.But it is hard to find an advice on when and which stock to sell. Look for research reports which advise selling a stock because it is overpriced, the probability is that you will find a handful with difficulty. This, despite the fact that India has the second most researched market in the world.Globally, too, buy advice dominates the equity markets. By one estimate, more than 86 per cent of the advice given globally is buying advice.The worst part of this “buying bias” of the advice business is that even when the market is sinking and all indications point to more trouble for equity, hardly any sell advice is delivered. Rather, brokerage houses and analysts then take refuge in terms like “long-term price target ”.Striking examples of this could be seen in the communications fund managers had sent to their unit-holders, through their so-called monthly letter, at the peak of the 2008 bull run. Even when the market correction had started hardly any fund manager advised its unit-holders to take profit off the table since equity as an asset class was overpriced and a global crisis was unfolding.Instead, most communications went into explaining how the crisis would pass by India, as this was a US problem. Some even went at length explaining how different India and China were and how they would lead the global economic growth and hence, there was no need to sell one’s exposure in mutual fund schemes.There are two reasons behind such buy recos. First, it is far more difficult to come out with a sell recommendation than a buy advice. The company, brokers and all other stakeholders would cry foul, and attribute motives, if a sell advice is made.Second, if a buy recommendation goes wrong, one can wriggle out of it by extending the time-frame for achieving the target price and blame global factors for going wrong. But if a sell recommendation goes wrong, and the price moves up after a stock is sold, there is no way it can be corrected, as the price must have moved up beyond a certain range. So, everyone is wary of giving a sell advice.Here, a counter argument could be that until a stock is sold and profit booked, the rise in its value is nothing but paper profit. This is especially so in a country like India, where investments are made to take care of future financial needs. It is often not rewarding to hold on to a stock for lifelong. So, selling a stock or a mutual fund unit at the right time is equally important as buying the right quality stock/unit at the right time.This is a problem area for the small investor. Since sell advices are not going to come easily, stock- and unit-holders will have to develop their own tools, derived from financial and personal parameters, for taking a sell decision. Personal parameters like the need for money and avenues to divert money are critical to a sell decision.A financial parameter that stood the test of time is the price earning (PE) ratio. Low PE ratios of stocks have proved sustainable in the market. In many sectors PE multiples have historically remained below ten. But it is rare that extremely high PE multiples getting sustained. Today, many mid-cap stocks quote PE multiples that are higher than what they were even at the peak of the 2008 bull run. Such multiples are even justified in those buy advices under the garb of these firms being in a sunrise sector, or in some cases, expected earnings revival. But the fact is that in the past, too, such justifications were given, but the moment the market turned all these reasoning were of no use. This time, too, it will be no different. Till the time global liquidity keeps pushing asset prices higher, the going will be good, but the day the trend reverses no justifications will work.It might sound harsh, but it would be better to sell and regret thereafter over the opportunity lost than holding on to a stock which will prove a dud, since it is real money that is going down the drain. Another harsh reality is that when it comes to selling, investors are on their own, like in the real estate market. In real estate too, which attracts a huge amounts of savings, the advice is solely about buying. Do a Google search and see how many so-called experts told you to sell property and not buy at the peak of the 2011 real estate boom. Even today, many websites suggest that property prices are rising. Investors should remember that every advice has a reason behind it. While investor might not be paying for the advice, someone in that advice dissemination chain is going to make money. So, it is safer to do your own research before you accept any advice.(Rajiv Nagpal is a consulting editor, Financial Chronicle)