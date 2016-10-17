Beauty of thirty for 30-share Sensex

India’s benchmark index Sensex is celebrating 30 years of its existence. Synonymous with the Indian equity market and stock market, the index remains the most widely tracked Indian equity market index and in many ways reflects mood swings of Indians about the economy.



The S&P BSE Sensex, launched on January 2, 1986 by the then Bombay Stock Exchange, the world's largest exchange in terms of number of companies listed (over 7,800), represents about 45 per cent of the nation's market by value.



On the launch day, the index closed at 549.43 points. It scaled its highest point to day of 30,024.74 points intra-day



on March 4, 2015, while the closing high was 29,380.73 on the same day.



BSE managing director and chief executive Ashish Kumar Chauhan during an event organised to celebrate 30 years of Sensex said the 30-share benchmark had become part and parcel of the nation's life and reflected the way India was moving.



Tracing the Sensex's journey, Asia Index chief executive Alka Banerjee said that along with economic growth, markets had changed rapidly. “We have seen a big shift in how people save and invest. There has been a real attitude change towards investment in securities. We knew this change would happen, as it is a natural part of economic growth,” Banerjee said.



Out of the original 30 companies that were listed on the Sensex in 1986,, only seven remain now – Reliance Industries, ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HLL then), Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors (which as earlier Telco) and Tata Steel.



The index has undergone as many as 29 changes in the past 30 years. The Sensex first crossed its 1,000 point mark on July 25, 1990. It breached the 10,000 point level in February 2006 and the 20,000-point mark for the first time in December 2007.



In just 17 trading days, between September and October 2007, the Sensex gained nearly 3,000 points. This happened when the market was reaching its all time high before the financial crisis.



On 21 January 2008, the Sensex saw its highest ever drop of 1,408 points at the end of the session on high volatility as investors panicked following weak global cues amid fears of a recession in the US. Last year, on August 24, 2015 the index fell 1624.51 points but in percentage term it was lower than January 2008 fall.



On May 18, 2009, the Sensex posted its biggest-ever gain of over 2,100 points in just one-minute trade as investors, enthused by a decisive verdict in the general elections, went into frenzied buying leading to a gain of 2110.79 points – the Sensex raced from 12,173.21 points to 14,284.21 points.



Of late, NSE’s Nifty 50 index has, however, become an equally sought after equity index thanks to growing popularity of equity derivatives and Nifty 50 index being the most popular underlying index among the future and options traders.



According to BSE data, Asia's oldest exchange, Sensex has seen 7,203 trading days since its launch till June 30, 2016. There were 3,768 up days and 3,434 down days for the index.



Historically, Tuesday has been the worst performing day of the week for the benchmark, while Friday has been the best.



