Be a nimble-footed contrarian this week

Traders get into the derivatives market to make a fast buck. But, the probability of traders making money by buying options, be it call or put, is rather low. Most option buyers end up losing money since the time value of options works against them. When options writers are caught on the wrong foot, they lose their shirts; profits of months are gone in a matter of hours. Volatility or an unexpected strong directional move takes away all the profit they made. Traders have to be cautious, as the market is now prone to sudden, sharp volatility on intraweek and intraday bases.



However, buying options can lead to good profit if a stop loss is applied on the trade. In some market phases, that is the only thing a trader should do other than staying out of the market. Last week, going contrarian would have helped, if a stop loss was kept. And this week, it would be better to buy strangles, which is buying out-of-the-money call and put options. In recent months, the volatility tied to derivatives expiry had been happening even on the penultimate weeks. That leaves an opportunity for some to buy out-of-the-money option, but this cannot be a high volume trade.



The Bank Nifty helped the Nifty move up or cut losses last week and the macro-formations on the index are still positive. So, stay with the covered call strategy on the Bank Nifty, but this should be used for next month contracts as the time value of the October series is not worth taking the risk. Also, traders should look for a covered call strategy in individual bank stocks. The moves in individual stocks show a good amount of money can flow into these if there is any positive news about them. But take care to hedge exposures by buying out-of-the-money put options. The overall mood towards banking stocks could remain bullish. So avoid taking short positions in bank stocks for now.



The other strategy would be to go long on Nifty IT futures, or have a covered call strategy on Nifty IT futures. The reason: first, after period of correction IT stocks are showing signs of consolidation. Second, long positions in IT stocks creates a natural hedge, as volatility in the rupee tend to increase at this time of the year. In a worst case scenario, investment in the IT index may give a lower return, but probability of any sharp decline in this index is extremely low.



Another strategy would be to book profit on oil stocks, as most oil refiners have seen sharp up-moves for many months and their charts patterns indicate that it would be better for traders to book profit in them. The first indication of a possible corrective move in these stocks have appeared, as there are signs of divergence even on long-term charts. So, traders should look to cover their positions in these stocks by buying some put options, even if it meant losing some profits on the trade.



