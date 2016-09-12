Bank stocks gain after cleaning up gathers pace

As banks embarked on cleaning-up their books, banking stocks have made sharp gains over the past few months. Most stocks are ruling at their 52-week highs hit in the past fortnight.The S&P & BSE Bankex touched a yearly high of 23,694 on September 7, a 55 per cent rise from its year low of 15,224 touched in February this year. The index has outperformed the frontline indices like Sensex and Nifty during this period.The Sensex gained 29 per cent from its 52-week low of 22,494 touched on February 29, to its yearly high 29,077 points hit on September 8. Interestingly, the bounce-back in banking stocks are led by public sector bank, many of which have gained over 80 per cent to 110 per cent from their February lows.Investors gobbled up stocks on expectation that the asset quality issues that were hampering the PSU banking space for the last couple quarters are showing signs of improvement, though the headwind is likely to be there for a few more quarters. However, experts feel that its severity may recede, going forward. Many are expecting that for FY17, banks may show a strong growth following the dismal performance in FY15 and FY16.PSU bank stocks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank have outperformed their private sector peers during the period.Among the PSU banks, PNB gained 111 per cent, SBI gained 83 per cent, while Canara Bank and BoB rose 102 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively from their February lows.On the other hand, private banks showed more moderate gains. From the year’s low in February, Axis Bank rose 74 per cent, ICICI Bank surged 61 per cent, while 40 per cent gains each were made by HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank.After the severe losses in FY16, many experts expect the PSU banking space to report better performance in FY17, with a 35 per cent growth in earnings as slippages are expected to reduce the interest reversals are expected to be lower as well when compared to FY16.“We expect the banking to lead the growth to result in 20.2 per cent growth in earnings for the Nifty in FY17. Nifty trades at a PER of 17.9x one year forward earnings, at a discount to the last ten year average PER of18.2x,” said a bank analyst with a leading domestic brokerage.Though the new generation private sector banks continued to show strong performance, the PSU banks have been going through a phase of consolidation where they have been grappling with running down of low yielding assets and reducing the risk weighted assets (RWAs).The significant story so far in the banking pack has been the strong showing by SBI, where it has been gaining market share at the expense of other PSUs. But performance of stressed assets coming out of moratorium and ageing of NPAs would be the challenges the banks will be faced with in the coming quarter, analysts said.