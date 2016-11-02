Automobile stocks ride 52-week high

Auto stocks remained in the limelight as investors bet on a pick-up in consumption on the back of a good monsoon and pay hike for government staff. Monthly sales numbers for October, announced on Tuesday, were on expected lines for the street, though exports were down.



Most automobile stocks are ruling near their 52-week highs as investors have factored in improved sales numbers. Auto stocks, however, closed mixed on Tuesday reacting to monthly sales for October released by most automobile manufacturers.



However, with market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closing flat with a negative bias and analysts not seeing much upside hereon in auto stocks as they were already reflecting higher sales numbers, there was some amount of profit taking in select stocks.



Eicher Motors stock gained 5.36 per cent on healthy sales growth in October of 14.42 per cent; its flagship product Royal Enfield motorbike sales were up 33 per cent to 59,127 units compared to 44,522 units sold in October 2015. Exports also picked up at 748 units compared to 384 units exported in the same month last year.



Eicher continues to be all weather stock and is in a sweet spot due to a cap on its manufacturing capacity leading to a long waiting list, said an auto analyst.



Tata Motors reported highest passenger vehicle sales in the last four years as it reported 21 per cent over all sales growth in October while Ashok Leyland reported 28 per cent sales growth in commercial vehicles.



Stocks of Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland though closed lower by 0.26 per cent and 1.37 per cent on profit taking.



Tata Motors sold 16,311 passenger vehicles in October 2016, showing 28 per cent rise in growth compared to same period last year, while overall vehicle sales rose 21 per cent to 52,813 units.



Though analysts attributed higher Tata passenger car sales to new model Tiago doing well and also due to sales figures including dispatches to dealer of its new Model Hexa which is a big car like Aria(already available in the market).



Ashok Leyland reported 28 per cent rise in monthly sales which was highest since March 2016, aided by 33 per cent rise in monthly sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles and 13 per cent rise in sales of light commercial vehicle.



Maruti's stock fell 0.35 per cent as October sales were almost flat down by 0.3 per cent on fall in exports by 23.7 per cent which dragged down overall sales to the negative territory.



Atul Auto also gained 2.47 per cent as it reported 9.52 per cent rise in October month sales compared to the previous year.



According to analysts rural sales of two wheelers and passenger vehicles are still below expectations as it will take few more months for money to come in farmers’ hands after the harvesting of the crops, so far the sales growth seen is more of urban in nature.



Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Shares and Securities said, “Domestic sales number are largely in line with market expectations, this confirms revival of spending in the economy.”



Himanshu Sharma, auto analyst, Centrum Broking said, “Auto stocks’ prices are building in lot of optimism. Two wheelers sales so far have proved to be sluggish and are below expectations. Maruti’s festival sales were impacted due to early Diwali this year on October 30 compared to the festival being celebrated on November 11 last year.”



On auto stocks’ outlook, analysts feel henceforth the stocks will be reacting to monthly sales number.



“There is not too much of upside as they are already reflecting good sales numbers,” Sharma from Centrum Broking said.



Among other auto stocks two wheeler segment leaders Bajaj Auto lost 0.31 per cent while rival Hero MotoCorp gained 0.48 per cent, both are yet to report their monthly sales number for October.



All the tyre stocks rallied with MRF up 3.77 per cent, Apollo Tyres up 2.23 per cent, Ceat up 2.59 per cent and TVS Srichakra up 3.47 per cent.



