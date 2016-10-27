$18b Tata Group write down: BSE, NSE seek clarification

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Wednesday sought clarification from various Tata Group companies after details of Cyrus Mistry’s letter to Tata Sons Board of Directors estimated that Tata Group faces $18 billion write down. Clarification were sought from Tata Group companies that included Indian Hotels Company, Tata Steel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices, Tata Motors and Tata Power.These companies also found mention in the letter written by Cyrus Mistry as incurring operational losses, interest and capex. The financial details in the letter, which also caused significant price erosion in shares of Tata Group companies on Wednesday on NSE and BSE, prompted the bourses to seek clarification from the group companies that included Indian Hotels Company. The company runs Taj Group of hotels both in India and abroad.The exchanges sought clarifications from Indian Hotels Company late in the evening after the market hours with respect to news article appearing in a newswire which said that Tata Group faces $18 billion in write down as estimated by Cyrus Mistry.Indian Hotel was yet to respond to the clarification being sought from the bourses at the time of going to the press.Same clarification was also sought from Tata Steel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices, Tata Motors and Tata Power.The most affected companies in terms of percentage fall in their share price on Wednesday were Tata Motors (-4.27 per cent), Tata Steel (-4.01 per cent), Indian Hotels(-3.38 per cent), Voltas (-3.21 per cent), Tata Global Beverages (-3.10 per cent), Rallis India (-2.99 per cent), Tata Chemicals (-2.83 per cent), Tata Communications (-2.68 per cent) and Tata Power(-2.06).Only Titan Company (up 0.56 per cent) and Automotive Stampings(up 1.31 per cent) bucked the trend and closed in the green.Tata Group’s biggest company Tata Consultancy Services saw less damages with the stock closing only 0.07 per cent down.