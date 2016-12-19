Polo in the league of cricket

There was a nip in the air. The relaxed weekend saw Jaipur's Polo circle and the royals, all decked up for the eve. The who’s who, flaunting the haute coutre were assembled at the city's Sujan Rajmahal Palace to mark the launch of Champion's Polo League.



As they say: "Tell me it can’t be done, and I will do it. Tell me the goal is too high, and I will reach it. Place an obstacle in front of me. And I will soar over it. Challenge me, Dare me, or even defy me. But do NOT underestimate me. For on the back of my horse ANYTHING is possible," quoted Chirag Parekh (in pic), MD and chairman of Acrysil Limited and an ardent patron, while launching Champion's Polo League - a game changer for the sport which has always found the patronage of the elite to flourish. In the league of cricket's IPL, Polo too gets a facelift -- that of a fast, peppy and therefore a popular sport.



The league is to create a peppy game for the masses, branching away from the patronage of just the elites," says the 47-year-old Chirag, an ace player, patron and president of Bhavnagar Polo Club.



He has the patronage from the royals and corporates. Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan is the brand ambassador.



The rules will be tweaked to make the game faster and more interesting for masses. “The league will be played with a new format. It will be Zone Polo, somewhat similar to Arena Polo with a big ball and a faster pace. We are auctioning for six teams to begin with but hope to have 10 teams soon”, says Chirag.



The auction will begin in January and the matches will be played in March and April in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, he added.



The field size is smaller than a usual Polo ground. It will have four to five players auctioned per team. Three will play while the rest will be kept as combination of substitution. The game will have a faster chukker of short duration that will divide the game in two halves of 5 minutes each.



Ernst & Young will be the lead consultant.



Arjuna awardee Samir Suhag and leading player Shamsher Ali feel this sport has a lot of of potential to attract the masses and be a people's game like cricket.



It will be an evening game under floodlights and captured in a high definition camera and drones. The field composition will be tweaked to accommodate a faster and safer field for the horses.



English Polo player George Meyrick, who is a part of the league, says this is the first time any such move is made in the world of Polo. "It will change the way the game is played," he says.



The league matches will begin from March 2017 and will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Mumbai Ahmedabad and Jaipur



Refering to PM Modi, Chirag recalls :"Modiji - when he was the CM of Gujarat - once asked me how would this game affect the masses. That led me to think and come up with this new format of the game to attract all. This league will create opportunities from newcomers to enter the sport."



