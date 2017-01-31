This painting is India’s most expensive

An untitled oil on canvas painting by Vasudeo S Gaitonde, one of India’s foremost abstract painters, is the most expensive Indian artwork to be sold since 1965 by fetching a whopping $4,415,008 (Rs 29.3 crore), according to a list by Artery India. An Indian art market intelligence firm, the company has come out with Artery top 500 works, featuring the 500 most expensive Indian works of art, which have been sold so far. Their collective realised price is $367.9 million (Rs 1,936.6 crore). Topped by Gaitonde’s work, which was sold at an auction by Christie’s (Mumbai) in December last year, the list consists of a total of 32 artists out of which, 17 are modernists, five are pre-modernists and 10 are contemporaries.



“We have a thorough and exhaustive sales archive, spanning over five decades, that offers unparalleled insight and market intelligence — this knowledge bank forms a significant component of our advisory stance and the direction offered to our clients,” says Arvind Vijaymohan, founder of Artery India. Modernist painter Syed Haider Raza, who was also one of the pioneers of the Bombay Progressive Movement, emerged as the artist with the most number of works featured in the company’s top 500, with 77 works.



