LoginRegister
You are here » Home » None of My Business

This painting is India’s most expensive

By PTI Jan 31 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Sporting life
This painting is India’s most expensive
An untitled oil on canvas painting by Vasudeo S Gaitonde, one of India’s foremost abstract painters, is the most expensive Indian artwork to be sold since 1965 by fetching a whopping $4,415,008 (Rs 29.3 crore), according to a list by Artery India. An Indian art market intelligence firm, the company has come out with Artery top 500 works, featuring the 500 most expensive Indian works of art, which have been sold so far. Their collective realised price is $367.9 million (Rs 1,936.6 crore). Topped by Gaitonde’s work, which was sold at an auction by Christie’s (Mumbai) in December last year, the list consists of a total of 32 artists out of which, 17 are modernists, five are pre-modernists and 10 are contemporaries.

“We have a thorough and exhaustive sales archive, spanning over five decades, that offers unparalleled insight and market intelligence — this knowledge bank forms a significant component of our advisory stance and the direction offered to our clients,” says Arvind Vijaymohan, founder of Artery India. Modernist painter Syed Haider Raza, who was also one of the pioneers of the Bombay Progressive Movement, emerged as the artist with the most number of works featured in the company’s top 500, with 77 works.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM NONE OF MY BUSINESS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Think it through
    The plan to accord interest-free loans to farmers has to be thought out differently

    The government may introduce a scheme in this year’s budget under which small and marginal farmers will be given interest-free loan up to Rs 1 lakh.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: From Hadrian's Wall to Modi’s intent

Almost overnight Donald Trump is like a phantom in a ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Go on, spread some happiness around

You are cool, calm and collected when you comprehend your ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter