Kumble no longer favourite, BCCI looks for new head coach

The BCCI on Thursday invited applications for Team India head coach’s post, sending a reminder to head coach Anil Kumble that he will not get an automatic extension after his current term comes to an end at the end of the Champions Trophy starting June 1.



Former India captain Kumble was appointed last June despite having never coached a team, but India has recorded just one defeat in 17 Tests since he assumed charge.



Interested candidates can apply by May 31 and will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. “To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the CAC,” a BCCI release stated.



While Kumble being the current coach gets a “direct entry” into the interview process, the timing of BCCI’s announcement makes it clear that the top brass has not exactly been happy with the legendary leg-spinner. The reason being Kumble recently asking for a massive hike in central contracts for players and his own salary.



BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said the board is happy with Kumble’s performance but they are trying to follow a due procedure. “A process has been followed. There is nothing unusual about it. His contract was getting over on June 20 and we had to have a coach by June 21. He can obviously apply again. Just to make it clear, BCCI is very happy with Kumble’s performance. The coach will be chosen not by anyone in the BCCI. It will be done by Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman,” Chaudhary said.



India had a great domestic season under Kumble, winning 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat against Australia on a rank turner in Pune. Also under Kumble, India comprehensively won a Test series in the West Indies. But of late, Kumble’s stance on players’ pay hike and the manner of his demands has not gone down well with the powers that be in the BCCI.



“Obviously, he is in contention as the current chief coach,” a BCCI official told a news agency on Thursday.



The surprising aspect has been the timing of the announcement for inviting fresh applications as the team just landed in UK on Thursday for their Champions Trophy defence. “Obviously BCCI could have waited till the end of the Champions Trophy to invite applications. But then, no one should take his place for granted,” the official added. “Kumble is bargaining for himself as well as the players. Fair enough. But tomorrow if BCCI decides to replace him, he will not be in a position to bargain. Some of his demands have been simply inexplicable,” the official said.



The BCCI brass is peeved that Kumble demanded 25 per cent extra “captaincy fees” for Virat Kohli as he takes extra burden. Kumble’s demand could be a deviation from the Lodha Committee norms as it is clearly mentioned that only three selectors would comprise the selection committee.



As per BCCI constitution, the coach or the captain attends selection meetings but they don’t have a vote. The constitution needs to be revamped and the board is unlikely to consider most of Kumble’s suggestions



