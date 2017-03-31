Indian paisa league

When the Indian Premier League, popularly known by its acronym IPL, was launched a decade ago, Lalit Modi was an unknown entity in the high voltage corridors of the cricket world.



Hard selling a franchisee concept, naturally, wasn’t a quick sell. It was corporate India — who else — which gave the stature, commercial value and the impetus that the IPL needed to make it a global event.



While the objectives may have been diverse for each owner, IPL did bring with it brand building, administrative and commercial viability and systems being put in place from a cricketing and, more importantly, a sponsorship perspective.



The professional thinking behind building on a concept was strengthened by the conglomerates, who had the credibility and sustaining power to weather any storm that may have come with a concept, which was bound to have teething problems.



IPL came and conquered the Indian cricket fan. The build-up, the auction process and the publicity were all a prelude to the symphony of a new exciting format of cricket that was in the ‘work in progress’ mode.



There was a definite method in the madness. The big boys of India Inc saw the value of the IPL in brand, cricket, the fan base, and everything connected.



The not-so-big boys saw it as a foot in the door to rub shoulders with India Inc. The stars saw it as a medium to connect with their fans and add to their fan base. For many it may have been — and may still be — a cocktail circuit acquisition. The price paid was abnormal and predictably they fell away over the years.



The risk was only for the franchisee and the broadcaster; the players, the BCCI and its affiliates were only to gain from this revolution that was taking place in Indian cricket.



Lalit Modi arrived as a creator of this revolution and he wasn’t reticent in announcing it. In fact, he isn’t shy even today to admit that IPL was his baby.



The baby is a decade old now and has taken a few knocks along the way. Allegations of auction fixing, match fixing, glamour and sleaze, have all been a part of the journey of this baby.



The purists and romantics of the game have publicly condemned the concept and the format, but the game has survived despite all that.



The IPL has been airlifted abroad when there were security issues, the game moved ‘home’ base when grounds were unavailable or revenue from ticket sales were not high, but cricket went on as usual.



Teams created a fan base. The turnstiles were clicking. Fan loyalty determined the success of franchisees, as much as their performances on the park. Cricket was seen through coloured lenses.



Was the change good for cricket? Those who doubted it were insecure of the original format — of the country vs country or Test cricket — losing out its rightful status. The shelf was only being filled with one more stock keeping unit (SKU) of cricket.



The player, who had set skills for the shorter format, had more reason to play cricket for a vocation. Take homes were more lucrative than young business school graduates.



In other words, cricket had changed and the reasons for playing the game too had altered. India was now a lucrative employment bureau for cricket-related professionals.



What was once a Gentleman’s Game to be savoured by the connoisseur is now an ‘Extravaganza’ with more, if not equal, focus on what happens in the stands, than on the ground.



The old school still argues that the stately fabric of the sport is compromised by the extent of commercialisation. And rightfully so, for I don’t remember a time other than now when a six and a catch were named after a bank and cell phone respectively!



It is evident that the broadcaster has made commitments to the sponsor on marketing terms like brand recall vs eyeballs vs footfalls.



It is, however, odd that legends of the game now in the commentary box are bound by contractual commitments to advertise brand names, albeit surrogate.



Another pertinent question that arises is this: does the sport follow the archetypal principle of reward for performance? It has been a revealing trend to see that the teams that rake in the moolah, are those with the stronger brand value — irrespective of where they are placed in the standings.



This dynamic may force teams to divide resources and focus between what goes on between the 22 yards and beyond — embracing the lodbo, korbo, jeetbo model — an argument that the diminishing school of romantics has come to terms with in a decade of uninterrupted IPL coverage.



Tides turned over time though and this off-the-ground focus, some may say, is what transferred the reputational risk from the franchisees and the broadcasters to the parent organisation.



Modi had morphed the BCCI into the monster the world feared — rub them the wrong way and your nation may have to choose another go-to-sport.



But spot-fixing allegations, links of the accused to office bearers within the BCCI and lack of transparency in all bidding processes, came to harm the reputation of the core. India, the country that refused to consider cricket as just a game, was now being accused of maligning it.



An intervention by the judiciary meant that the messiah had to look within. The current standoff on the ICC fiscal proposal that the BCCI has rejected is an indictment of its diminishing status.



The BCCI has now revised its tone claiming it needs to balance its own interests while working on the overall development of the sport globally, but in reality the rhetoric is a last gasp approach to hold onto the summit.



The risk may have varied over time and the focus may have been varied with the carnival-like atmosphere for the few weeks that this tournament goes on for.



But the primary focus remains the player. And the player has no complaints. A Paul Valthaty was an unknown entity failing to enter the state circuit – but a good day with Kings XI, and kids in Montego Bay now know their man Paul. For Indian cricket, the IPL has presented a large pool of talent – a string of debuts, and some who have pulled through and cemented themselves for years to come.



It’s almost like the IPL has checked every box of a players’ hierarchy of needs, as in Maslow – the financial security is immense, a good run in the domestic circuit and a lucrative contract is approaching – and if you have something special – like a unique name or bowling action – you may even create a bidding war that makes yours a rags to riches story.



There is a flip side though – the inability to tap all talent and to fail some. While young kids straight out of school rake in the big bucks, India’s best-trusted Test batsman CheteshwarPujara, watches others outbid his skills. He sits out for the weeks in a premier tournament, which the world is watching.



There also seems to be urgency in the young breed of cricketers to secure an IPL contract. Owing to the limited number of seats on Indian tours, its almost like the next big dream is to get picked UP at an IPL auction.



Tweaking styles, switch hits, mongoose bat methodology — all considered bizarre and in some cases experiential in my time - are now documented methods of training.



Enter a training ground and you’ll see young talent ready on the backfoot in the first ball of a long format game. Had that happened when I played the game, I’d be running rounds for a week and be benched for a couple of games, at best.



The game has changed and so has the outlook to it.



The undeniable mantra though is entertainment. Never in my life had I imagined looking forward to the face of an auctioneer – as much as I do for Richard Madley.



IPL has established itself as the only league that players across all cricketing nations make room for in this era. The likes of Allen Stanford tried it in their own way, as did private entities and national cricket boards, but none commands the respect and the desire from the players the way the IPL does.



Remuneration linked? Possibly – but find me another league where a Virat Kohli and a Chris Gayle walk out together or even do a Gungam dance. IPL is a cult now!



Cheatgate, sledging, controversies, hatred – when cricket seems most heated and volatile, when tempers flare beyond control, everything miraculously ends in pleasantries – those gunning for each other’s lives are now being supportive of the same team.



The joy and disappointment on owners faces make this as much emotional as add value to a blockbuster, which has over the decade created a mind space in the cricket fanatic and the soap opera watchers’ life.



Prime time television slowly doesn’t need a remote control. There is commercial fear lurking during these months. Bollywood defers release dates when actors promote their film on the podium of the IPL. This beast, as some call it, is also a stage for all to ride piggyback on - and with.



Beyond the cheddar, the risk and all the hullaballoo – it is this phenomenon that makes the IPL special.



(The writer is former captain of the Bombay Ranji Trophy cricket team and Team Director of two IPL franchisees)



