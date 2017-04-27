2G scam case verdict on July 15

A special court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases involving former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others as accused, six years after CBI filed the first chargesheet. Special judge OP Saini, who is exclusively dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam, fixed July 15 for pronouncement of the verdict in the three cases.



The court has been hearing the three cases – two filed by the CBI and the third by the Enforcement Directorate. The court asked all the parties to file by July 5 any additional documents they wished to.



In the first case filed by CBI, those facing trial, besides Raja and Kanimozhi, are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Us­man Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech managing director Sanjay Chandra, three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Gro­up – Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.



Directors of Kusegaon Fr­uits and Vegetables Asif Bal­wa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kal­aignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also accused in the case.



Besides these 14, three telecom companies – Swan Telecom (STPL), Reliance Telecom and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) – are also facing trial in the case.



The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, faking documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.



In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum, which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.



The court has recorded statements of 154 CBI witnesses, including Reliance ADAG chairman Anil Ambani, his wife Tina Ambani and former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, running into over 4,400 pages in the case.



The offences entail punishment ranging from 6 mo­n­ths in jail to life-term.



In the second CBI case, those who face trial are Essar Group promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters, Kiran Khaitan, her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group director (strategy and planning) Vikash Saraf.



Three companies, Loop Telecom, Loop Mobile India and Essar Tele Holding (ETHL) are also charge sheeted.



The Enforcement Directorate, in its case, had filed a charge sheet in April 2014 against 19 people, including Raja, Kanimozhi, Shahid Ba­lwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Ba­lwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Ka­rim Morani and Sharad Kumar in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.



In its charge sheet, ED also named DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal as accused in the case in which it alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by STPL promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.



The final report named 10 individuals and nine firms as accused in the case and ED has charge sheeted them for the offence of money laundering under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



