Telcos may bid conservatively in auctions

The outlook for the Indian telecom sector in the current scenario will be driven by the spectrum auction, scheduled later this year.



While India remains one of the most growing markets for the telecom industry across the world, we expect telecom companies to bid conservatively in the upcoming auctions.



Factors like supply glut and no renewals for the top telecom companies would be major dampeners. Spectrum supply for 2016 auctions is 70 per cent of the current airwaves in use. Top telecom companies completed us of most of their 900 mhz in 2014 and 2015.



Accelerated network rollout resulting in adequate capacity for top players for at least the next two-three years will also result in selective participation. Also, the supply glut resulting in unsold spectrum that telecom companies can pick up at lower prices in future auctions will weigh in.



There are other options such as spectrum sharing and trading, which, if efficiently done, would be of



much help. We expect existing top telecom companies and Reliance Jio to fill coverage holes in 1800 mhz and 2100 mhz.



At the current exorbitant prices, 700 mhz is unlikely to be sold and we expect the government to realise less than 50 per cent of its budgeted proceeds. There could be downside to our current estimates of Rs 15,000 crore-Rs 8,000 crore for Bharti and Idea.



We assume 10 per cent annual growth rate for the industry in this financial year. The government has budgeted Rs 99,000 crore from telecom in this financial year.



We expect compounded annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) growth rate of 10 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, for Bharti Airtel and Idea in the financial year 2016-18, which should be among the best among emerging market telecom companies.



