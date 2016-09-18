Riding sustained GDP growth

Prevailing global gloom notwithstanding, the sustained rise in the domestic consumption demand is likely to keep margins intact for oil and gas companies in India.While doom stares in the face globally, Indian oil and gas producers are not perturbed with the prevailing downturn as they have the cushion of a readymade market in the country where oil demand is expected to break all records and grow at over 11 per cent in FY17.In August, the petroleum product consumption grew at one of the highest levels in five years, rising 11.4 per cent year-on-year to 15.8 million tonne. Diesel and petrol led the way, growing at 14 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Consumption of other industrial and commercial products like aviation turbine fuel (ATF), fuel oil and pet coke also surged, pointing to the robust economic activity.“The primary prediction for oil trajectory (last year) was 7-8 per cent but we ended up with 11 per cent. This year, I am much more hopeful. This year (India’s oil demand) will break all records and predictions, and we are prepared,” minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan said in London last week.The higher growth projection is based on sound economic data where the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to continue its growth run globally, and manufacturing and infrastructure sectors also show strong signs of acceleration. Growth in auto sales has also maintained momentum. All these bode well for the oil market and spell sustained periods of growth.This optimism about consumption growth is bound to reflect on the bourses with strong support from institutional players, high net worth individuals and small investors holding on to oil and gas stocks. The oil and gas counters have reported a healthy rise in stock earnings, dividend payout as well as positive projections for near future.According to brokerage firm Antique, India is poised for a multi-year growth period and fuel consumption is expected to lead the demand growth over the next two decades as its GDP growth moves into higher trajectory. Higher GDP expansion and with the proportion of manufacturing in the economy increasing gradually to 25 per cent, from 17 per cent at present, the growth has its natural consequences in terms of high energy consumption.“Today, India consumes almost 4.3 million barrels of oil per day and it’s growing at the fastest rate among all major economies in the world. Although China is around 11.13 million barrels of oil per day and the US around 19.68 million barrels of oil per day – by all estimates, in the next 20 years the growth in consumption in India would be the highest, said Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte Tohmatsu India.India already imports 80 per cent of its oil requirement and 40 per cent of gas requirement.While oil consumption receives a fillip from growing demand in the transport sector and other industrial activities, natural gas is also expected to receive a boost from growing penetration of city gas distribution (CGD) system.Even as fertiliser and power remain anchor consumers of gas, in the near- to mid-term, the growth will likely be driven by addition of new city gas distribution-geographical areas. Besides, natural gas has fair scope of consumption not only as industrial fuel, but also as raw material in multiple industries.The biggest gainer from an increase in consumption demand for oil and gas would be retail and marketing firms like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and city gas distribution companies like IGL, GUJGA and MAHGL.All these companies have seen jump in profitability. In fact, state-owned oil marketing firms have reduced their under-recoveries (gap between sale and market price) on sale of domestic LPG cylinder and kerosene oil due to prevailing lower oil prices. Besides, oil refiners could also see increase in marketing margins and gross refining margins (amount made in converting crude oil into petroleum products).In its projections for IOC, country’s largest oil refiner, Goldman Sachs, has said the country’s oil demand growth would grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 per cent between FY15 and FY25E compared with 4 per cent in FY05-FY15. This would mean company’s refining margins to improve against benchmark margins by $1 per bbl versus the FY15-16 average, driven by the Paradip refinery ramp-up.While consumption of main petroleum products is witnessing a rising trend, the good news for public sector oil marketing companies is that this growth is coming with a decline in consumption of kerosene, sold through the public distribution system (PDS). As kerosene is subsidised and under-recovery of more than Rs 12 a litre on the product has to be borne by PSU refiners, a decline in its consumption would improve the bottomline for refiners.Kerosene consumption declined by 13.5 per cent in August, also accelerated by monthly price hikes of Rs 0.25 litre per month. The strategy seems to be working well for the government and could make kerosene subsidies insignificant over three-five years (at any level of oil prices). This would create a situation where retail price of all petroleum products are decontrolled with marketing firms getting to decide their pricing.“As India’s oil demand improves (with well-above world average growth of 3.5 per cent), we prefer IOC and RIL as plays on cyclical uptrends because they offer scale advantages in the refining, petrochemical and marketing (mostly IOCL) businesses, along with efficiency gains from new projects,” Religare said in its market assessment report.The consumption growth has also given fillip to the retail strategy of companies, particularly RIL, Essar and Shell, which still has limited presence in the country. The deregulation of diesel prices has opened avenues for these companies to directly compete with PSU retailers, who have established their pan India presence.According to oil ministry’s petroleum planning and analysis cell (PPAC), India had 56,190 retail outlets (fuel stations) as on March 31, 2016. This marks an increase of 2,771, or 5.18 per cent, from the beginning of the financial year. This number is expected to grow faster in FY17 with both PSU and private retailers having devised aggressive strategy to scale up numbers.IOC is the market leader with 25,363 retail outlets while HPCL and BPCL have 13,802 and 13,439 fuel stations, respectively.Private sector has meager presence with Reliance Industries having about 1,400 outlets and Essar Oil 2,100 outlets. Shell operates 82 stations. Reliance has already operationalised 1,050 pumps while another 200 are being recommissioned. Essar also plans to increase retail outlets while the Royal Dutch Shell has expressed the desire to expand its retail network to 2,000 pumps in phases.The projection for India becoming the prime consumption centre for oil has also of attracted global attention. Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, world’s largest oil firm, and fourth largest oil company Total have evinced interest in setting up fuel stations in the country. In addition, BP is looking to start retail operation with aviation turbine fuel and later expand it to cover retail of petrol and diesel. zzRILReliance Industries, the second-largest publicly traded company in India by market capitalization, is engaged in energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail and telecommunications.The company reported a 19.46 per cent net profit at Rs 7,548 crore in Q1FY17 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. But revenues declined 18.72 per cent in Q1FY17 and stood at Rs 53,496 crore. According to a report by HDFC Securities, Q1FY17 saw RIL yet again proving its operational mettle despite weak global GRMs and macros. It achieved the highest quarterly PAT of Rs 7,500 crore (19 per cent YoY), led by strong GRM of $11.5 per barrel and robust polymer margins. Petroleum product demand persists, driven by low crude prices. “We see limited room for a further rise in margins. A sequential decline is likely. RIL will nevertheless manage to earn industry beating margins, courtesy its superior RM sourcing and increasingly efficient operations,” it added.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 12.7 times the EPS for the past four quarters.ONGCONGC, India's largest oil and gas exploration & production firm, produces around 77 per cent of its crude oil (equivalent to around 30 per cent of the total demand) and around 62 per cent of its natural gas.The company’s revenues declined 22.08 per cent in Q1FY17 from Q1FY16 and stood at Rs 17,784.75 crore. The net profit was down 22 per cent in Q1FY17 at Rs 4,232.54 crore from the same period a year ago. Acco­rding to a ICICI Di­rect report, a sharp fall in crude prices and the governme­nt’s deregulation of diesel rates has led to a decline in gross crude oil under-rec­overies. Also, the plan to hike 25 pai­se per month kerosene prices and the direct benefit transfer scheme for LPG cylinders are steps in the right direction for upstream PSUs. “It expects some growth in crude oil output this year as ramp-up in production is seen from the redevelopment projects,” it added.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 13.38 times the EPS for the past four quarters.BPCLBPCL, a state-controlled oil and gas company, operates two large refineries of the country. The company is ranked 358th on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations as of 2016.The firm’s revenues increased 9 per cent and stood at Rs 57,015.75 crore in Q1FY17. PAT for the same period stood at Rs 2,620.50 crore, whi­ch was 10.28 per cent more from a year ago. According to a Suni­dhi Resea­rch report, all posit­ives have played out and there remains li­mited upsi­de in medium-term. But strengthening of oil prices would call for excise duty cut, which in turn could be done with a lag by government, resulting in lower marketing margins. “Its GRMs could not sustain above $5-6 a barrel, thus any positive surprise on refining segment is ruled out,” it added.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 11.25 times the EPS for the past four quarters.Indian OilIndianOil, flagship national oil company, is the leading Indian firm in Fortune’s Global 500 listing of world’s largest companies at 161st position for 2016.IndianOil’s Q1FY17 net sales stood at Rs 1,07,200 crore and the net profit was up 28 per cent from Q1FY16 to stand at Rs 8,268.98 crore. According to a report by HDFC Research, the firm reported strong results in Q1FY17 led by inve­ntory gains of Rs 7,000 crore. Ebitda was Rs 13,680 crore and RPAT Rs 8,270. Results are not com­parable owing to inv­entory and forex impacts. Growth in FY17 may be challenging for OMCs considering the higher base and muted GRM trend in Q2.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 13.31 times the EPS for the past four quarters.(Compiled by Shishir Parasher)