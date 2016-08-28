Players gear up for big action

The telecom sector is set see some big action in the coming months, which could be game changing development. These developments include the much-awaited commercial rollout of Reliance Jio services, another round of spectrum auction and exit of some players leading to consolidation in the sector.Ahead of Reliance Jio’s 4G forays, many analysts are expecting increased activity around consolidation in the sector. Smaller players are at the risk of becoming irrelevant in the market because of lack of mobile broadband spectrum and the saturating voice market.They also face risk of spectrum renewal, starting from the upcoming auction. RCom has announced merger with Shyam Sistema (SSTL) and Aircel through share swap. The primary objective of merger is to postpone risk of spectrum renewal as SSTL and Aircel’s spectrum have longer residual right-of-use period.Bharti acquired Videocon’s airwaves through the spectrum-trading route. Telenor has also indicated possible exit from the Indian market due to lack of affordable spectrum to offer mobile broadband services.According PwC India, consolidation towards the 5+1 network market is now a reality. “Consolidation driven by expensive spectrum and depleting voice revenue share will result in the market consolidating to five private networks and one public sector player by the end of year. The consolidation can be an outright MTS-Reliance like merger or through spectrum trading/sharing deals like Idea-Videocon agreement announced recently, said PwC India in a recent report.The government is planning to start the spectrum auction in the end of September, which, many feel, will not witness aggressive bidding from players leading to the government bringing down the reserve price. The government is looking at Rs 5,00,000 crore from the sale of spectrum. Out of this, Rs 4,00,000 crore is expected from 700 mhz auction.“We believe that impending spectrum auctions will not see aggressive bidding and higher payouts,” said Emkay Global in a report. “Key differences this time are, first, no pressure of renewals, secondly enough spectrum put on sale, and finally, focus on plugging coverage gaps with 3G/4G spectrum in most of the circles, as well as limited participation from Relinace Jio,” it said.The brokerage expects that lack of participation in 700 mhz auction would force regulator/government to cut reserve price for the next round. However, if any operator, mainly Bharti or Idea, participates then it will be a huge negative, as balancesheets are already stretched.The focus of players would be on filling gaps (coverage expansion) and to add spectrum (capacity addition) to offer 3G or 4G in most circles. Further, in the low revenue contributing circles, operators like Idea may continue with intra circle roaming agreements. Focus of incumbent operators would be on purchasing 2,100 mhz either for the first time or to top up existing holding and adding 1,800 mhz spectrum.“Given the decent supply in 1,800 mhz band, we do not anticipate any price meaningful escalation there as well. Limited supply in Uttar Pradesh (east) could result in price escalation (we estimate 30 per cent over reserve price), as both Idea and Voda­fone would look to buy 5 mhz spectrum that is put on sale,” Emkay Global said.All eyes are now on the entry of Reliance Jio into the fray. The country’s largest private sector player has invested around Rs 1,25,000 crore for its telecom foray.As part of parent RIL’s earnings release, RJio announced that all approvals are in place for sharing/trading RCom’s network – thus giving access to 850 mhz spectrum in all of India. The last four circles are being implemented and tested, it said.The company announced that Reliance Jio has crossed 1.5 million subscribers as of June, with 26 GB monthly data usage and 355 minutes voice usage.While the data usage is significantly hi­gher than existing players, analysts believe high data consumption is because it’s a free data promo offer. But as the voice usage is comparable to incumbents, it is indicative of Jio being used as primary subscriber identity module (SIM) by many of the early adopters. RJio will be hitting the ma­rket with the largest network by capacity.Meanwhile, fireworks have started and allegations and counter-allegations have be­­en exchanged between cellular operators and RJio. While the cellular operators asso­c­i­ation of India (Coai) has termed RJio’s testing of the network as a bypass of regula­t­i­ons, RJio reacted by saying other players are trying to block its full rollout plans.Many believe that RJio’s entry will trigger consolidation in India, which could be beneficial for the larger players. “While the market is concerned about the potential disruption, Reliance Jio’s 4G will impact top three players’ – Bharti, Idea and Vodafone – revenue/earnings. But we believe it is under-appreciating the benefit accruing from consolidation that could offset the impact of slower industry revenue growth, at least partially,” said ICICI Securities in a report.That Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea continue to dominate the market share was apparent from the fact that they contributed 75.2 per cent of the industry revenues in the June quarter.Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom company by subscriber base, gained the highest revenue market share in the June quarter, while Idea Cellular, the third largest player, clocked a marginal gain in revenue market share, due to its decision to hike voice tariffs, resulting in volume decline for the company.ICICI Securities believes that the likely event of Telenor exiting India would imply Rs 3,400 crore adjusted gross revenue up for grab and also revenue available due to winding up of the code division multiple access (CDMA) services in the near-term.According to ICICI Securities, the top three operators would be major beneficiaries of Telenor’s exit. The potential buyer will have an opportunity to retain entire subscribers, though all major incumbent operators will benefit from Telenor’s exit. “We believe large part of Telenor’s subscribers would be second SIM, who use Telenor for its cheaper outgoing tariffs. After Telenor’s exit, second SIM would cease to exist, thus benefiting primary SIM operator,” it said.Amongst the top three, Idea Cellular would be a major beneficiary of Telenor’s exit because it is strong number two operator in these seven circles with cumulative AGR market share of 25.4 per cent compared with Bharti’s adjusted gross revenue market share of 28 per cent and Vodafone’s 23.5 per cent. These seven circles cumulatively contribute 49.9 per cent to Idea revenue. This compares with cumulative revenue contribution from these circles at 33.8 per cent and 39.5 per cent for Bharti and Vodafone, respectively.But many analysts are cautious. For instance, foreign brokerage house JPMorgan has maintained its cautious view on the telecom sector despite talks of consolidation in the space. The foreign brokerage said India’s telecom data growth story is not intact though there is optimism that this segment will grow 25 per cent on a compounded basis till 2019-20.“The current data trends suggest that all is not hunky-dory with data growth for several reasons – cracks are beginning to emerge in the seemingly unassailable India data growth story,” it said in a note. Major concerns revolve around capex, voice growth and data pricing, JP Morgan said.The foreign brokerage believes that Idea Cellular is the strongest operational play in the India telecom sector. The company has consistently gained subscriber and revenue market share over the past several quarters. Though Idea’s current revenue market share is about 17.4 per cent, its incremental revenue market share is about 30 per cent over the last few quarters.Bharti AirtelBharti Airtel operates in 18 countries and provides GSM, 3G and 4G LTE mobile services, fixed-line broadband and voice services.The company’s sales in Q1FY17 stood at Rs 16,339.70 crore, but the net profit fell over 28 per cent to Rs 1,427.50 crore. According to an IIFL report, the government decision that spectrum usage charge will be a weighted average rate of individual rates for different bands, including 3 per cent for spectrum won in the next auction, is positive for Bha­rti, since telcos having 2300 mhz will be­nefit from the we­­ig­hted average that carries just 1 per cent rate. “We cut FY17 consolidated Ebidta estimates by 1.4 per cent due to Africa operations’ sale (and cut interest outgo and debt) but increase FY18 estimates by 0.6 per cent due to SUC benefit.” ULJK Financial Services said, with strong data adoption, rising 3G penetration and adoption of 4G services, Bharti is on a strong wicket and is well positioned to counter any challenge, which could be posed by JIO.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 17.45 times the EPS for the past four quarters.Idea CellularIdea Cellular is an integrated GSM operator offering 2G and 3G services, and has its own NLD and ILD operations and ISP licence.The company’s net profit dipped over 80 per cent to Rs 160.41 crore in Q1FY17 against Rs 821.23 crore in Q1FY16. Revenues soared over 7 per cent and stood at Rs 9,449.34 crore. According to a ICICI Direct report, Idea clamped down on promotional offers resulting in imp­rov­ement in voice re­a­l­ised rate by 3.1 per cent QoQ from 33.3 paise in Q4 FY16 to 34.3 paise in Q1FY 17. But su­ch a st­r­a­t­egy has be­en we­i­g­h­ing on voi­ce traf­f­ic that fell 1.14 per cent QoQ to 199.3 billion minutes against expectations of 203 billion minutes, leading to a subdued voice revenue growth of 0.6 per cent QoQ to Rs 6,715.8 crore. “We remain wary of disr­u­ptions with the impending launch of Jio and downgrade the stock to ‘hold’ with a revised target price of Rs 100,” it said.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 5.44 times the EPS for the past four quarters.Reliance CommunicationsReliance Communications prov­i­des CDMA, GSM mobile services, fixed-line broadband & voice services, DTH depending upon areas of operation.The company witnessed 73 per cent decline in its Q4FY16 net profit. Revenues, too, fell marginally in the quarter to Rs 2,599 crore. According to an IIFL report, “On Q4 earnings call, the firm ma­nag­ement mentioned that DoT and high court approval for RCom-Sistema deal is likely in 2 mon­t­hs. Talks with Air­cel’s promoters on the RCom-Aircel de­al would expire soon and an ann­o­uncement on this is likely after that. Tower sale would take 2 more months after that. “We cut our FY17-18 Ebitda estimates by 5 per cent ea­ch. The firm has not given guidance for FY17 capex sin­ce it will be contingent on the RCom-Aircel merger,’ it said.Price to earning ratio could not be calculated because the EPS was below zero.Tata TeleservicesTata Teleservices, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is number 2 in terms of market share in the NCR region with a subscriber base of 5 million.The company’s net profit in Q1FY17 stood at Rs 108.7 crore, up over 4.6 per cent against the corresponding quarter a year ago. According to a Crisil report, revenue gro­wth continues to be weak. Tata Teleservices’ revenue grew 2.4 per cent YoY, bet­ter than 1 per cent in Q1, but signi­fi­cantly lower than the 6 per cent of the preceding four quar­ters. Revenues came 2.6 per cent less th­an expected. “We be­­l­i­eve the firm’s gr­owth prospects are lower than national peers such as Bharti and Idea due to high exposure to metro markets, which are saturated and characterised by intense competition,” it said.Price to earning ratio could not be calculated because the EPS was below zero.(Compiled by Shishir Parasher)