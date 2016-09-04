Next quarters seem promising for retail growth

Retailers continue to be innovative to attract consumers with their magic wand–attractive sales promotion techniques and other ways of obtaining consumer attention.



As a large segment of the consumer target audience comprises young millennial/generation Y/Z population, a lot more focus is on digitisation. The shopping experience continues to change with consumers trying to take maximum advantage of various offers, discounts, provided to them by retailers. There’s also activity resulting in consolidation of some of players as well as acquisitions followed by a merger. This is largely seen with the objective to capture market share under the cloud of competition.



Online sales do have their own play and continue to increase with clarity being provided by the government on e-commerce. This was the first quarter where the reaction could be visible of this clarification. Most e-commerce players reviewed their models after the government announcement and made necessary changes. “Sale” periods are increasing–being almost ongoing during which several attractive offers have been provided to customers at large.



The approval of the model shops and establishment bill, 2016, also marks a significant achievement in the growth of retail trade in the country laying the foundation for states to issue their respective regulations. The model bill will facilitate shops to be open for 24 hours, which will result in increase in business and also more income being available in the hands of owners.



As we gear up to the festive season, there will continue to be an increase in ‘sales’, discounts, offers provided and consumers will make the most of it. The subsequent quarters remain promising and will look forward to increase in business and overall growth in the sector.



