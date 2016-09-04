Looking forward to festive season

After a reasonably good third quarter and fourth quarter last year, the first quarter of the new financial year came in as a disappointment for retail. Sales growth slowed and margins were under pressure. But the industry is hoping that the market will start picking up in the ongoing quarter and get better in the second half of the financial year.Lesser number of auspicious days for marriage was one factor that curbed discretionary spending across categories. This not just affected jewellery sales, but apparels, accessories and gifting categories as well. In case of jewellery, the regulatory environment was also not conducive for sales. “For retail, it has been a mixed bag. While the demand was muted, certain brands saw some growth and some others witnessed sales declining,” said Sangita Tripathy, senior research analyst, Sharekhan.Shoppers Stop’s standalone revenues increased 10.6 per cent to Rs 772.18 crore against Rs 697.89 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company reported a net loss of 13.58 crore, but narrowed it down from Rs 21 crore in the year ago quarter. “The number of marriages was down by almost one-fourth compared with the first quarter of the previous year. This affected sales in different categories. We adjusted the depreciation charges from the closure of a few stores in this quarter and, hence, posted net loss,” said Govind Shrikhande, managing director, Shoppers Stop.Shoppers Stop reported same-store growth of 5.5 per cent in the first quarter. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a like-to-like growth of 11 per cent. It came down to one per cent in the second quarter and surged to three-year high of 18 per cent in the third quarter and moderated to 6 per cent in the fourth quarter. “The base was higher in the first quarter this year. By the end of the financial year, we hope to see 8 per cent like-to-like growth,” said Shrikhande.As per IDFC Securities, gross margins declined 120 basis points, impacted by the company bringing forward the end of season sale to end of June from the first week of July. Staff cost and other expenses increased by 13 per cent each. Resultant earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by 22 per cent with Ebitda margin declining by 120 basis points to 3.1 per cent. Hypercity gross revenues increased 6.7 per cent with same-store growth sales declining by 0.5 per cent.Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) was among the companies that witnessed a mixed performance. ABFRL saw eight per cent growth in revenues to Rs 1,415 crore. But the company continued to report loss in the first quarter, which, however, narrowed to Rs 21 crore compared with a loss of Rs 68 crore in the first quarter of FY16.Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, which has brands like Louise Philippe and Van Heusan, saw three per cent decline in net sales and Ebitda too declined 26 per cent. However, Pantaloons’ Ebitda rose 6.5 times in the first quarter of FY17 and net sales rose 31 per cent. Pantaloons also posted like-to-like growth of 16 per cent.Arvind was among the few companies that reported some good numbers, thanks to its retail brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Flying Machine and the textile business. The brand’s business continued its strong growth with 26 per cent increase in sales in the first quarter. The net profit of the company too was up 11 per cent.The jewellery retail sector was hit hard both from lower demand and regulatory issues. However, Titan managed to grow its sales income by 3.6 per cent and profit before tax (PBT) excluding exceptional item by 32.4 per cent. “Retail sales were adversely impacted by fewer wedding dates and high gold prices. Confusion over the newly introduced excise duty continued though the industry that had come out of a strike in the quarter. Regulatory push for transparency through PAN cards, tax collection at source and excise duty on jewellery added to the woes,” said Subbu Subramaniam, chief financial officer of Titan.As per the World Gold Council data, total demand for gold was 18 per cent down to 131 tonne in the June quarter. Jewellery demand declined 20 per cent to 98 tonne and investment demand was down 12 per cent to 33 tonne.Resumption of the golden harvest, the gold installment scheme, came to the rescue of Titan. There was a low base effect as well as the scheme did not exist in the first quarter of last year. Jewellery income grew by three per cent. Watches posted a marginal growth of 1.4 per cent in sales and eyewear business also grew marginally by 2.7 per cent. However, precision engineering business grew 36 per cent as the company bagged a few orders for machinery components in the aviation space and a few others for machine building and automation.“The first quarter of this year has been good for the company from a bottomline perspective. The final number though has been impacted adversely by an exceptional item, the benefits of which will accrue over the coming years,” said Bhaskar Bhat, managing director of the company.While the PBT before exceptional item grew 32 per cent to Rs 270 crore, profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 16.3 per cent to Rs126.69 crore due to an exceptional item. The company reported an expenditure of Rs.96.88 crore for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and the entire amount was accounted for in the quarter.Most jewellery retailers put up a poor performance in the first quarter due to slump in gold demand. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri’s net sales dipped 22 per cent while net profit was 8.8 per cent.Muted demand was visible even in categories like footwear. Bata’s net sales was down one per cent and PAT also declined by 1.46 per cent. Global brands like Reebok, Nike and Adidas have been putting pressure on Bata on one side, while e-commerce has also been posing competition to footwear retailers.Most retailers are preparing to take on e-commerce with omni-channel initiatives. “We continue to see great response to our e-commerce site, which endorses the launch of a successful new channel to cater to evolving shopping habits of consumers looking for ease and convenience,” said Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, managing director and president (South Asia), Bata India.Shoppers Stop’s omni-channel will be ready by next year and its e-commerce sales have already started picking up. ABFRL has rolled out its omni-channel in 100 stores and plans to add it in 400 more stores in the current quarter.Rationalisation of retail network also has been an exercise retailers were seen taking up in the past quarter. ABFRL has closed 76 stores under Madura. Shoppers Stop too has shut a few stores. Titan has been going back on its Specs stores.The sector is looking forward to the second half of the year. Some categories like cars have already started posting good numbers. “The monsoon has been good and the economy is also showing signs of improvement. The festive season can give a reason to customers to spend,” said Shrikhande.The seventh pay commission award will bring in more liquidity in the market. The weak base of last year’s second half too will help retailers post some good numbers both in terms of sales and margins, added Tripathy of Sharekhan.Bata IndiaBata India is a retailer and manufacturer of synthetic and leather footwear in the country. Its current market cap is Rs 6,900 crore.The company’s net sales for Q1FY17 fell by 0.85 per cent and stood at Rs 674.66 crore. Bata’s net profit, however, declined 45 per cent compared with Q1FY16 and crashed to Rs 50.5 crore. As per an August report by ICICI Direct, Bata India’s Q1FY17 revenues were below estimate and remained flat with a marginal de­c­line of 1 per cent. The revenue gro­wth has been imp­acted owing to high level of competition and discounting by online players in the footwear segment. “Though we believe the worst is over for Bata, revival of revenue growth remains a critical parameter. Bata’s efforts have been in the right direction with focus on SSSG, which would lead to profitable growth for the company. The journey appears to be taking longer than expected,” it said. Another report by Nirmal Bang said weak demand has impacted the topline growth of the company.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 31.62 times the EPS for the past four quarters.Britannia IndustriesBritannia Industries is a major player in the domestic foods market, particularly bakery products. Its current market cap is Rs 40,300 crore.Britannia’s net sales for Q1FY17 stood at Rs 2,040.76 crore, up 10 per cent compared with Q1FY16. Net profit saw a 25.40 per cent rise in Q1FY17 against Q1FY16 and stood at Rs 210.39 crore. An August report by AnandRathi said, “The company’s Q1 results are in line with estimate. We have retained our es­timates but are optimistic about the upside to our and consensus estim­a­tes, driven by the co­st-saving measur­es and price hikes. Britannia’s ahead-of-category performance deserves a premium valuation.” Another report by Spark Capital adds, “Britannia’s performance in Q1FY17 was above expectations, led by a 8 per cent volume growth in the current context.”At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 53.73 times the EPS for the past four quarters.Hindustan UnileverHindustan Unilever is market leader in FMCG business segments of home and personal care and foods. Its current market cap is Rs 1,99,300 crore.HUL’s net sales for Q1FY17 stood at Rs 8,128.18 crore. It reported a 10.83 per cent rise in the net profit compared with Q1FY16. In Q1FY17, the net profit was Rs 1,173.90 crore. A July report by ICICI Direct sa­id, “HUL’s volume growth came in muted at 4 per cent for Q1FY17 against expectations of 5 per cent. As per Ind AS, net sales grew 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 7,987.7 crore.” HUL has proposed an Rs 1,000 crore plant in Assam to increase production capacity of personal care products. It is expected to be operational in early 2017. “The company is well-positioned to capture expected rural demand revival,” it added.At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 48.79 times the EPS for the past four quarters.Titan CompanyTitan Company is a leading maker of watches and accessories, jewellery and eyewear. Its current market cap is Rs 37,100 crore.The company’s net profit for the Q1FY17 fell 16 per cent and stood at Rs 126.63 crore against Rs 151.06 cro­re reported in Q1FY16. The net sales were up 3.33 per cent in Q1FY17 against Q1FY16. According to a report by JP Morgan, Titan’s Q1 pe­rformance was a mi­xed bag. While re­v­enue growth was lower than expec­t­a­t­i­ons, better than est­imated margins deli­vered inline Ebitda. Management was cautious on demand outlook, though it expects to continue to outperform industry growth rates and deliver higher growth rates in the coming quarters. .At Friday’s close, the stock traded at 52.62 times the EPS for the past four quarters.(Compiled by Shishir Parasher)