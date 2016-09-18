India becoming exciting market for LNG

The present interplay of depressed crude oil prices and increased long-term demand in India presents an interesting opportunity for oil and gas companies. While leading oil players like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported lower revenues and profits in the June quarter, their margins improved due to increased operational efficiencies. While the refining market remains lukewarm, it is seen that most oil marketing companies are now announcing capacity additions. This could impact their availability of free cash flow in the immediate or short-term.



It is also observed that companies like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) are considering acquisitions in the upstream space this year, and hence would be stretched for cash in the immediate term. This is clearly a positive strategy and probably the best time for large acquisitions in the oil and gas space. Such investments in a depressed market are likely to pay dividends in the long-term.



In the domestic market, however, uncertainty on gas pricing keeps the exploration investment profile muted, and the international interest also low.



The domestic petrochemical business is looking up and companies like Reliance and GAIL are likely to see increased margins and revenues from this business. GAIL, in particular, appears to be a good pick considering that its primary business is gas transmission, and the recent transmission tariff hikes are likely to improve profitability.



The outcome of this has already been seen on the improved earnings of GAIL in the June quarter.



In recent times, India is becoming the most exciting market for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Growing volumes and decreased pricing have made LNG a fuel of choice for several industries, including vehicular transportation, fertiliser and power generation.



Further, the international market presents interesting opportunities as over 40-50 million tonne of LNG are presently not blocked yet, and are awaiting a long-term tieups. Companies like Petronet, GAIL, Indian Oil and ONGC are in discussions to block long-term sources of LNG and ensure their own energy sufficiency.



Particularly, companies like Petronet and Indian Oil would look to increase their blocked capacities to ensure that they can supply in the Indian wholesale market through their liquefied natural gas terminals.



