Who is ahead in e-retail game?

Two of India's biggest online-focused travel groups, MakeMyTrip and Ibibo Group, have decided to merge in an all-stock deal to create a mega online travel company.



According to reports, the mega entity that will control a fifth of the lucrative airline booking market will be created by the alliance. It will also have significant shares in the bus and hotel bookings, and ride-sharing spaces.



With 400 million internet users, Indian consumers are more likely to head to their browser before physically heading to a store. Truecaller analysed how online shoppers are interacting with this new breed of retailers (barring hyperlocal players). From January 1 to June 30, 2016 Indian smartphone owners using Truecaller made or received more than 1.06 billion calls to or from an e-commence company.



Since the beginning of the year call volumes between e-commerce companies and Truecaller users has grown 27.4 per cent to almost pass 250 million calls in July. Majority of these calls are being made to and from the companies including Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, eBay, Jabong, PayTM and Myntra.



